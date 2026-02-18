No. 16 Virginia Downs Hokies in Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia women’s tennis team claimed a 7-0 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
The Cavaliers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) took the doubles point following a 6-1 win on court two from No. 21 Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu and a 6-3 win from sophomore Isabelle Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls on court three.
Virginia didn't drop a set in singles, junior Blanca Pico Navarro winning 6-1, 6-1 at six, No. 108 Kaitlyn Rolls taking court four 6-3, 6-1 and No. 69 Isabelle Lacy clinching the match victory with her 6-4, 6-2 win on court three. No. 34 Vivian Yang made it 5-0 with her 7-6 (2), 6-2 win on the top court, No. 26 Annabelle Xu added a 6-3, 7-5 win at two and fifth-year Melodie Collard finished the afternoon's action with her 6-4, 7-6 (4) win on court five.
SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH
- The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.
- The Cavaliers now lead the Hokies 6.5-2.5 in 2025-26.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers host SMU on Sunday (Feb. 22) at noon at the Boar's Head Sports Club.
#16 UVA 7, Virginia Tech 0
Singles Competition
- #34 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Ozlem Uslu (VT) 7-6 (2), 6-2
2. #26 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Laima Frosch (VT) 6-3, 7-5
3. #69 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Arina Gamretkaia (VT) 6-4, 6-2
4. #108 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Elizaveta Castillo (VT) 6-3, 6-1
5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Mila Mulready (VT) 6-4, 7-6 (4)
6. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Arina Gamretkaia/Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. #4 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4
2. #21 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Mila Mulready/Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) 6-1
3. Isabelle Lacy/Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Elizaveta Castillo/Laima Frosch (VT) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,4,3,1,2,5)