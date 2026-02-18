No. 16 Virginia Downs Hokies in Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia women’s tennis team claimed a 7-0 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

The Cavaliers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) took the doubles point following a 6-1 win on court two from No. 21 Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu and a 6-3 win from sophomore Isabelle Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls on court three.

Virginia didn't drop a set in singles, junior Blanca Pico Navarro winning 6-1, 6-1 at six, No. 108 Kaitlyn Rolls taking court four 6-3, 6-1 and No. 69 Isabelle Lacy clinching the match victory with her 6-4, 6-2 win on court three. No. 34 Vivian Yang made it 5-0 with her 7-6 (2), 6-2 win on the top court, No. 26 Annabelle Xu added a 6-3, 7-5 win at two and fifth-year Melodie Collard finished the afternoon's action with her 6-4, 7-6 (4) win on court five.

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The Cavaliers now lead the Hokies 6.5-2.5 in 2025-26.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers host SMU on Sunday (Feb. 22) at noon at the Boar's Head Sports Club.





#16 UVA 7, Virginia Tech 0

Singles Competition

Doubles competition

1. Arina Gamretkaia/Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. #4 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4

2. #21 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Mila Mulready/Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) 6-1

3. Isabelle Lacy/Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Elizaveta Castillo/Laima Frosch (VT) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,4,3,1,2,5)