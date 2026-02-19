Virginia Closes ACC Slate At No. 15 Pitt Friday NightVirginia Closes ACC Slate At No. 15 Pitt Friday Night
Olivia McLucas

Virginia Closes ACC Slate At No. 15 Pitt Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (9-7, 1-4) closes out its ACC schedule on Friday (Feb. 20) when the Cavaliers travel to face No. 15 Pitt (10-4, 2-3) in a 7 p.m. dual at Fitzgerald Fieldhouse.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

  • Virginia enters the dual with four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 30 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 30 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 32 at 174)
  • The Hoos have three wrestlers ranked in the latest release of the NCAA Coaches Rankings with Roller (No. 26 at 125), Porter (No. 29 at 141) and Washleski (No. 24 at 157) representing the V-Sabre
  • Virginia wrestlers have competed against some of the nation’s toughest wrestlers, resulting in seven wrestlers ranked in the NCAA RPI: Roller (No. 13 at 125), Porter (No. 23 at 141), Wynton Denkins (No. 25 at 149), Washleski (No. 13 at 157), Michael Murphy (No. 33 at 165), Griffin Gammell (No. 25 at 184) and Steven Burrell Jr. (No. 33 at 197) in the rankings
  • Gable Porter has a chance to hit 20 wins on the season Friday night with his matchup at 141 pounds. He currently sits at 19-6 on the season
  • Nick Hamilton, a Commerce major in the McIntire School, was named one of the league’s postgraduate scholars earlier this week as a recipient of the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford postgraduate scholarship winners

    VIRGINIA PROBABLES
    125: No. 22 Keyveon Roller
    133: Marlon Yarbrough
    141: No. 30 Gable Porter
    149: Wynton Denkins
    157: No. 30 Colton Washleski
    165: Michael Murphy
    174: No. 32 Nick Hamilton
    184: Griffin Gammell
    197: Steven Burrell Jr.
    285: Brenan Morgan

    PITT PROBABLES
    125: Tyler Chappell
    133: No. 26 Evan Tallmadge
    141: Briar Priest -or- Anthony Santaniello
    149: No. 23 Kade Brown
    157: No. 19 Dylan Evans
    165: No. 32 Jared Keslar
    174: No. 15 Luca Augustine
    184: No. 27 Chase Kranitz
    197: No. 9 Mac Stout
    285: No. 15 Dayton Pitzer