Virginia Closes ACC Slate At No. 15 Pitt Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (9-7, 1-4) closes out its ACC schedule on Friday (Feb. 20) when the Cavaliers travel to face No. 15 Pitt (10-4, 2-3) in a 7 p.m. dual at Fitzgerald Fieldhouse.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS