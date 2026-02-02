De Ridder Named ACC Player and Rookie of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player and Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday (Feb. 2).

De Ridder averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists as Virginia (18-3, 7-2 ACC) claimed road victories at Notre Dame and Boston College.

De Ridder tallied a career-high 32 points along with eight rebounds in the Cavaliers’ thrilling 100-97 double overtime win against the Fighting Irish on Jan. 27. He shot 9 of 20 from the field and set career bests in free throws (14) and free throw attempts (15).

He posted 17 points and five rebounds in UVA’s 73-66 win over the Eagles on Jan. 31.

De Ridder shot 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from the field and 89.5 percent (17 of 19) from the charity stripe in the wins.

No. 18 Virginia hosts Pitt (9-13, 2-7 ACC) on Tuesday (Feb. 3). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.