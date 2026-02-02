Grace Landini
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 435: Drake Metcalf
He started all 13 games on the Cavaliers' offensive line in 2025, and Drake Metcalf is hard at work preparing for his final college season. Metcalf, who has a bachelor's degree from Stanford, will earn a master's this year from the Batten School.
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 435
Feb 02, 2026
Drake Metcalf : No. 435( Wahoo Central Podcast )
