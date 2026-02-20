Moesch Wins 200 Free, Heilman Second in 100 Fly Thursday at ACC Championships

Moesch Wins 200 Free, Heilman Second in 100 Fly Thursday at ACC ChampionshipsMoesch Wins 200 Free, Heilman Second in 100 Fly Thursday at ACC Championships

The Cavaliers had six podium finishes on the third day of the championship. The women remain in first place in the team standings

ATLANTA  – The Cavaliers tallied six podium finishes on Thursday (Feb. 19) at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Sophomore Anna Moesch won the 200 Free (1:39.72) as the Cavalier women had podium finishes in all three events. Freshman Thomas Heilman took silver in the 100 Fly (44.16), picking up his first career ACC medal.

The Cavalier women had four of the eight swimmers in two A-Finals on the night. In the 400 IM, the Cavaliers finished 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th with sophomore Katie Grimes taking silver (3:59.80) and senior Aimee Canny bronze (4:02.35). In the 200 Free, freshman Madi Mintenko took silver (1:41.52) behind Moesch’s gold with fellow Cavaliers placing fourth and sixth.

Junior Claire Curzan won silver in the 100 Fly (48.47).

Two Cavaliers won B-Finals, with Carly Novelline taking the 100 Fly (51.16) and freshman Maximus Williamson the 200 Free (1:32.45).

The Cavalier women remain in first place in the team standings. The men moved up to ninth place.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Friday’s events will include the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, and 400 Medley Relay.

Other Notes

  • The 200 Free is Anna Moesch’s first individual ACC title. She won two relay titles last year and has two relay titles this year, but this was her first individual event win
  • Moesch’s time in the 200 Free is the third-fastest time in history
  • David King also competed in the 200 Free, finishing 11th (1:32.84)

Women’s ACC Titles (5)

800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free

ACC Champions (by swimmer)

All-ACC Performances

Team Scores

Women

  1. Virginia 786
  2. Stanford 662
  3. California 621
  4. Louisville 507
  5. NC State 404.5
  6. Pitt 354.5
  7. North Carolina 261.5
  8. Miami 248
  9. Florida State 223
  10. Notre Dame 220
  11. Duke 215.5
  12. Virginia Tech 208
  13. Georgia Tech 204
  14. SMU 155
  15. BC 48

Team Scores

Men

  1. California 622
  2. Stanford 596
  3. Louisville 521
  4. NC State 505
  5. Virginia Tech 369.5
  6. Florida State 350.5
  7. Notre Dame 320
  8. North Carolina 299.5
  9. Virginia 281.5
  10. SMU 275
  11. Pittsburgh 244
  12. Georgia Tech 236
  13. Miami 162
  14. Boston College 86
  15. Duke University 68