Moesch Wins 200 Free, Heilman Second in 100 Fly Thursday at ACC Championships

ATLANTA – The Cavaliers tallied six podium finishes on Thursday (Feb. 19) at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Sophomore Anna Moesch won the 200 Free (1:39.72) as the Cavalier women had podium finishes in all three events. Freshman Thomas Heilman took silver in the 100 Fly (44.16), picking up his first career ACC medal.

The Cavalier women had four of the eight swimmers in two A-Finals on the night. In the 400 IM, the Cavaliers finished 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th with sophomore Katie Grimes taking silver (3:59.80) and senior Aimee Canny bronze (4:02.35). In the 200 Free, freshman Madi Mintenko took silver (1:41.52) behind Moesch’s gold with fellow Cavaliers placing fourth and sixth.

Junior Claire Curzan won silver in the 100 Fly (48.47).

Two Cavaliers won B-Finals, with Carly Novelline taking the 100 Fly (51.16) and freshman Maximus Williamson the 200 Free (1:32.45).

The Cavalier women remain in first place in the team standings. The men moved up to ninth place.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Friday’s events will include the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, and 400 Medley Relay.

Other Notes

The 200 Free is Anna Moesch’s first individual ACC title. She won two relay titles last year and has two relay titles this year, but this was her first individual event win

Moesch’s time in the 200 Free is the third-fastest time in history

David King also competed in the 200 Free, finishing 11th (1:32.84)

Women’s ACC Titles (5)

800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free

ACC Champions (by swimmer)

All-ACC Performances