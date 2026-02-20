No. 21 Virginia Takes Run-Rule Victory Over Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia softball team (8-1) opened the Mizuno Classic with a run-rule victory on Thursday (Feb. 19) with a 14-1 win over Maryland (5-6) in five innings at Palmer Park.



Due to inclement weather, the second game of a planned doubleheader was postponed and will now be played at 10 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 20) at Palmer Park to open day two of the tournament.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Maryland struck first with a solo home run from Anna McGowan in the top of the second.



The Cavaliers responded in a big way in the home half of the second, starting with a three-run home run from redshirt freshman Reagan Hickey. Following back-to-back singles from Kelsey Hackett and Alex Call, Hickey delivered a towering shot to straight away center that put Virginia in front 3-1. The Hoos added three more runs in the inning off a sac fly from Macee Eaton and a single to center from Bella Cabral for the 6-1 lead after the second inning.

