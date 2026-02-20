No. 21 Virginia Takes Run-Rule Victory Over Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia softball team (8-1) opened the Mizuno Classic with a run-rule victory on Thursday (Feb. 19) with a 14-1 win over Maryland (5-6) in five innings at Palmer Park.
Due to inclement weather, the second game of a planned doubleheader was postponed and will now be played at 10 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 20) at Palmer Park to open day two of the tournament.
The Hoos handle business in game one of the doubleheader!
HOW IT HAPPENED
Maryland struck first with a solo home run from Anna McGowan in the top of the second.
The Cavaliers responded in a big way in the home half of the second, starting with a three-run home run from redshirt freshman Reagan Hickey. Following back-to-back singles from Kelsey Hackett and Alex Call, Hickey delivered a towering shot to straight away center that put Virginia in front 3-1. The Hoos added three more runs in the inning off a sac fly from Macee Eaton and a single to center from Bella Cabral for the 6-1 lead after the second inning.
HICKEY HOMER!!! 3-1 HOOS!
Six more runs came home in the third inning for the Cavaliers, starting with a bases loaded walk of Kassidy Hudson. Eaton then hit a ground ball to second, bringing a run home as Maryland got the out and second, leaving runners at the corners. A wild pitch on ball four to Bella Cabral brought a third run home and put two in scoring position as Eaton went first to third on the play and Cabral went to second. Another ground out and a two-RBI double from Alex Call brought the tally to six runs in the frame and a 12-1 lead for the home team.
Two final runs in the fourth, one on a wild pitch and one off an RBI single from Edith Kaplan, gave the Cavaliers the final 14-1 margin for the run-rule victory.
Courtney Layne (4-0) picked up the win, working 3.0 innings in relief with four strikeouts and three hits allowed. She did not walk a batter in her time in the circle.
Caitlin Olensky (2-3) took the loss, allowing the six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings of work in the start.
NOTING THE HOOS
• Reagan Hickey hit a home run for the third straight game with her three-run shot in the second inning.
• Edith Kaplan delivered her first collegiate hit and RBI with a single in the fourth inning.
• Hannah Weismer recorded her first collegiate hit with a single through the left side in the second inning.
• The win was the third run-rule victory of the season for the Cavaliers.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“We came out focused and with a lot of intent in our plan offensively, defensively and in the circle. Taylor (Smith) fought through the elements exceptionally well and the team was unfazed by the degree of difficulty added by the weather. Shout out to Hannah Weismer and Edith Kaplan for earning their first career hits. We’re excited to compete again tomorrow and love that we get the opportunity to do it at home in front of our fans.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia returns to action at 10 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 20) against the Terrapins to play what was supposed to be game two of a Thursday doubleheader. The Cavaliers are also slated to close the day’s action at Palmer Park against Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. Admission to all regular-season home games is free to the public.