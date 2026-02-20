No. 4 Virginia Set For Matchup Against No. 1 Trinity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (13-3) will close its regular season with a neutral-site matchup against No. 1 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 22) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in wins with 13.

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (12-0) remains undefeated on the year.

The Cavaliers won the Holley Cup in last weekend's MASC Conference Championships, sweeping No. 25 Dickinson and No. 19 Franklin en route to an 8-1 victory against No. 6 Drexel in the final.

Virginia is looking for its first win against Trinity.

