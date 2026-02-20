No. 4 Virginia Set For Matchup Against No. 1 Trinity

No. 4 Virginia Set For Matchup Against No. 1 TrinityNo. 4 Virginia Set For Matchup Against No. 1 Trinity

The Cavaliers close their regular season Saturday (Feb. 21) against Trinity.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (13-3) will close its regular season with a neutral-site matchup against No. 1 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 22) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring will be available for the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in wins with 13.
  • Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (12-0) remains undefeated on the year.
  • The Cavaliers won the Holley Cup in last weekend's MASC Conference Championships, sweeping No. 25 Dickinson and No. 19 Franklin en route to an 8-1 victory against No. 6 Drexel in the final.
  • Virginia is looking for its first win against Trinity.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers close their season at the CSA Team Championships being held Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, in Philadelphia.