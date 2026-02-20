No. 6 Virginia To Close Regular Season Against Trinity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (11-4) will close its regular season with a neutral-site matchup against No. 5 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

Freshman Charlotte Pastel and junior Clare Minnis are tied for team lead in wins with ten apiece.

The Cavaliers competed in the MASC Conference Championships last weekend, sweeping both No. 25 Dickinson and No. 12 Drexel en route to the championship match, ultimately falling to No. 4 Stanford.

Virginia is looking for its first win against Trinity.

UP NEXT