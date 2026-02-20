No. 6 Virginia To Close Regular Season Against Trinity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (11-4) will close its regular season with a neutral-site matchup against No. 5 Trinity on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 1 p.m. at SquashSmarts in Philadelphia.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring will be available for the match.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Freshman Charlotte Pastel and junior Clare Minnis are tied for team lead in wins with ten apiece.
- The Cavaliers competed in the MASC Conference Championships last weekend, sweeping both No. 25 Dickinson and No. 12 Drexel en route to the championship match, ultimately falling to No. 4 Stanford.
- Virginia is looking for its first win against Trinity.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers close their season at the CSA Team Championships being held Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, in Philadelphia.