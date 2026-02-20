CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to inclement weather in the area, Friday’s schedule of games at the Mizuno Classic has been altered.



Game one of the day between No. 21 Virginia and Maryland will now begin at 11:30 a.m. with all of the other games pushed back at least 90 minutes from their scheduled start time depending on continuing weather.



Virginia is set to close the day at Palmer Park against Ohio State at 7 p.m.



Admission to all regular season home games at Palmer Park is free to the public.



Any further changes will be updated on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Softball’s account on X (@UVASoftball).