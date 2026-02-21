No. 24 Virginia Faces No. 5 Notre Dame on Sunday Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 24 Virginia women's lacrosse team (1-3) opens conference play against No. 5 Notre Dame (4-0) on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Loftus Sports Center in Notre Dame, Ind.

NOTE: Due to the venue change, the game will not be broadcast. Live stats will be available.

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 24 in this week's IWLCA Coaches poll

This will be UVA's third game (out of five) that has had a change of venue due to winter weather

The two teams did not meet last season. UVA won the last meeting in 2024, 12-10 at Notre Dame

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo is coming off a seven-point game against Liberty

Alaimo has 20 points this season, ranking 9th in the nation and 2nd in the ACC. Her 12 assists rank 5th in the nation and second in the ACC

Alaimo comes into the game with 97 career assists, three assists shy of reaching 100 in her career

With her 13 draw controls at Liberty, junior midfielder Kate Galica moved up to second on UVA's career draw control list with 303 career draw controls. She is 29 shy of moving into a tie for the career lead with Aubrey Williams (2021-23), who won 332 over her career

UP NEXT