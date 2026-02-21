Offense Hums in No. 17 Virginia’s 19-7 Rout at Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — No. 17 Virginia (2-1) scored 11 seconds in, and the rest was never in doubt as UVA cruised to a decisive 19-7 victory over Stony Brook (0-3) at LaValle Stadium Saturday afternoon (Feb. 21). In his return to his former post, Lars Tiffany became only the third UVA head coach in program history to tally 100 wins, joining legends Jim “Ace” Adams and Dom Starsia.

Eleven Cavaliers found the back of the net, including Brendan Millon (5g, 2a), who led all players with seven points. His brother, McCabe Millon (2g, 4a) added six points and true freshman faceoff specialist Griff Meyer scored two goals and logged his first career assist. Meyer was 11 for 17 at the faceoff X, his second straight game finishing above .500 on faceoffs.

In his first start of the season, Kyle Morris (1-0) earned the win in net and stopped eight Seawolve shots. He averaged only 7.57 goals-against in 47:32 of action. Virginia’s man-down unit shut out SBU on all its five extra-man opportunities.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Meyer won the opening draw toward SBU’s goal, and after corralling the ground ball, fed McCabe Millon, who buried his ninth goal of the season. McCabe Millon’s goal was the first of seven straight for the Hoos. On UVA’s seventh goal, Truitt Sunderland (2g, 1a) caught a pass from McCabe Millon and flung a low-angle shot behind his back that found the back of the net. Morris and the Cavaliers’ defense held Seawolves scoreless for the first 14:16 as UVA led 7-1 at the end of the first.

Virginia scored the first three goals of the second period, including back-to-back strikes from Chase Band (2g). McCabe Millon nabbed his third goal – and first career hat trick – with just under 3:30 remaining in the first half. Colgate scored its third goal with one second remaining in the half as UVA led 11-3 at the break. Morris had four of his eight saves in period No. 2.

Virginia registered three unassisted goals in the third quarter from Ryan Duenkel, Long Island native Charles Balsamo and Meyer. Meyer’s second goal of the day came in heroic fashion as he spun through a flurry of checks, one of which resulted in a broken Seawolve crosse upon contacting Meyer.

After a strong showing in the crease, Morris bowed out of the contest early in the fourth. Jake Marek entered in his place and other Cavalier reserves mixed in up and down the field. UVA notched the first four goals of the fourth, the third of which was Sean Browne’s first career goal.

FROM HEAD COACH LARS TIFFANY...

“First, it is always great to be on Long Island playing lacrosse. Stony Brook’s staff and LaValle Stadium provide a great setting. It is always great to be back here. Next, our men played well: our passing was efficient and laser-sharp. Coach Kevin Cassese did masterful work today, making insightful adjustments to the ever-changing defensive schemes thrown at our offense.

“At the other end of the field, our defense had its best showing of the young season. Contributions came from a multitude of defenders and Kyle Morris did solid work in his first start of 2026. We need to clean up our substitution patterns and transition phase: I am eager to be back on the field with the men next week in preparation for Johns Hopkins.”

WITH THE WIN...

UVA improved to 13-0 in the all-time series with Stony Brook.

Lars Tiffany became only the third coach in UVA history to tally 100 wins as UVA head coach. In his 10th season Virginia, Tiffany is now 100-45 as Cavalier head coach.

Tiffany also improved 3-0 all-time against his former team. Tiffany was named the Seawolves’ fourth head coach on Aug. 10, 2004, and spent two seasons (2005-06) in that position.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

UVA’s man-down unit held the Seawolves off the scoreboard on all five of their extra-man opportunities.

Junior attackman McCabe Millon now has 10 goals, 12 assists and 22 points, all of which lead the team.

In his third career game, true freshman Brendan Millon tallied five goals – his first career hat trick – and two assists.

Senior attackman Ryan Colsey extended his scoring streak to 17 games dating back to last year’s season opener, a span in which he’s totaled 36 goals.

Sean Browne notched his first career goal with 12:28 in the fourth quarter. Browne missed the 2025 season due to injury.

season due to injury. In his homecoming, Manhasset, New York, native Charles Balsamo scored his third goal of the season in the third quarter.

With two goals, Chase Band logged his first career multi-goal effort.

Kyle Morris earned his first win in net since UVA’s 17-8 win over High Point on Feb. 18, 2025.

After missing UVA’s first two games of the season, senior defenseman John Schroter made his season debut.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 14 Johns Hopkins (3-1) next Saturday, Feb. 28. Set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, the game will be UVA's first at Klöckner Stadium after its season opener was relocated inside due to frigid temperatures.

Saturday’s also contest marks the 100th meeting of the most-played rivalry in Division I lacrosse history and the 20th anniversary of the Doyle Smith Cup’s inception.

After trailing by only two goals [10-8] with under one minute remaining in the third quarter, the Blue Jays suffered their first loss of the season, 17-9, at No. 5 North Carolina (4-0) Friday night (Feb. 20).