Virginia Visits No. 8 Louisville Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (18-8, 10-5 ACC) is set to travel to No. 8 Louisville (24-4, 14-1 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 22). Tipoff from KFC Yum! Center is set for 12 p.m. on The CW.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on the CW
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- UVA is looking for an 11th ACC victory for the first time since 1999-00 when the Cavaliers were regular season champions with a 13-3 record
- Virginia is averaging 76.2 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.7 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.0 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 17 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.8 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,011-572 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Louisville 3-12
- Virginia is 1-6 on the road against the Cardinals
- The Cavaliers snapped a 10-game losing streak against Louisville in 2024 when UVA took a 73-69 win over No. 20 Louisville
- Virginia’s win in 2024 marks its only road victory in the series
- UVA fell to Louisville 68-65 in last season’s meeting at JPJ
Against Ranked Opponents
- The Cavaliers have won six games against ranked opposition under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
- The last time UVA defeated a ranked opponent was a 78-75 win at No. 8 North Carolina in 2024-25 which marked the team’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.
- Prior to naming Agugua-Hamilton head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season, Virginia had lost 27 consecutive matchups with ranked opponents
- Virginia is 0-1 against ranked opposition in 2025-26
Johnson’s Statistical Milestones
- Kymora Johnson has connected on 76 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.
- Johnson has made 204 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.
- She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)
- Johnson ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 76 three-pointers this season
- Johnson surpassed 1,500 career points in an 81-70 win over Notre Dame (Feb. 8)
- She is one of three players in NCAA DI averaging at least 19 points per game and 6 assists per game
Last Time Out
- Virginia earned a 75-69 road win over Stanford in its last outing (Feb. 15)
- The Cavaliers trailed by eight points early, but a second-quarter surge and late heroics from Kymora Johnson powered UVA to its 10th ACC victory of the season, marking a first since 2017-18.
- Johnson’s 25 points led all scorers, she also accounted for five rebounds and four assists while going a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line
- Caitlin Weimar (12 pts, 8 reb) and Gabby White (11 pts, 9 reb) each provided a crucial lift for UVA off the bench.
- Virginia went 28-for-32 from the free-throw line including a stretch of 11 consecutive makes in the third quarter.
Block Party
- Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 7.0 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 38 blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are seventh in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 11.2
- Virginia ranks 25th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game
- Weimar leads the team with 70 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 65.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 17 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.8 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 11 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.2 assists per game.
- With 519 career assists, Johnson ranks fifth in program history.
- She has registered at least five assists in 21 of UVA’s 26 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers return home to take on No. 22 North Carolina Thursday (Feb. 26). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).