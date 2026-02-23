Cavaliers Close out Regular Season Competition at Saucony Battle in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out the regular season with fast races at the Saucony Battle in Boston in Boston, Mass. on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Saucony Battle in Boston

Boston, Mass.

The Men's Distance Medley Relay team of Nathan Mountain, Anders Felts, Tyler Edson, and Gary Martin combined efforts to run a season best and Virginia No. 3 all-time mark of 9:16.75 to finish third in a competitive field.

Their time ranks No. 5 in the NCAA this season and NCAA No. 9 all-time.

The time was also under the previous facility record of 9:27.04 set by Villanova in 2015.

Justin Wachtel clocked a new personal best of 3:58.14 in the mile to become No. 7 all-time in program history.

Up Next

The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams gear up for the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships next week at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 26-28.