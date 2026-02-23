Puregger Places Third in Shortened Sykes Individual

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Maxi Puregger headlined a quartet of Virginia golfers that competed at the Coach Sykes Individual hosted by NC State. The Spaniard finished in a tie for third place in a competition that was shortened to 36 holes after rain washed out Sunday's final round.

Puregger held the 18-hole lead on Saturday after shooting an opening round 65 to match his career best established earlier this month at the Puerto Rico Classic. His round one scorecard had nine birdies on it, including three on his final four holes. He followed up with a 1-under 70 in the afternoon which put him three strokes off the lead held by the tournament's eventual winner, Bruce Murphy (Tennessee), at 10-under (67-65).

Freshman Michael Lee shot a a 1-over 72 in the first round on Saturday and a 2-under 69 in the second round. He has carded a round in the 60s in each of his first three collegiate events. Classmate Alex Wells made his UVA debut in the event, shooting a 77 in round one and a 76 in round two.

Junior Sam O'Hara also so his first action of the spring and finished T-49 after shooting a 73-76 (7-over) on Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers will head to the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas beginning Sunday, March 1.