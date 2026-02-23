Season Four of Coach Mox Radio Show Concludes Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and guests from the Virginia women's basketball team is set to host the final episode of the season Monday (Feb. 23) at Matchbox restaurant (2055 Bond Street). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

The Cavaliers are back in action for a pair of home games this week. Virginia takes on No. 21 North Carolina on Thursday (Feb. 26) in their Play4Kay game on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) at 7 p.m. The team will host Virginia Tech on Sunday (March 1) for senior day on ACC Network at 12 p.m.

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule