Virginia Midweek Against George Washington Moved To Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to a dip in forecasted temperatures, Tuesday’s midweek game (Feb. 24) between Virginia and George Washington has been moved to Wednesday (Feb. 25). First pitch is now slated for 4 p.m. with broadcasts on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

TICKETING INFORMATION

All tickets issued will be valid for the new date and time. Fans who cannot make the new date/time can contact the UVA ticket office before the rescheduled game to exchange for a future game. Ticket exchanges will not be provided after a rescheduled game has been completed.

Contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office

Phone: Call or Text: (434) 924-UVA1

Email: uvatickets@virginia.edu

PARKING INFORMATION

Due to a concert at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday evening, the JPJ South, East and West lots will be available for baseball patrons on a first-come first-serve basis. The JPJ garage will not be available for baseball parking.