Claytor Added to UVA Football Front Office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program announced Tyler Claytor as the program’s new Director of College Scouting. David Hernandez was promoted to Director of High School Scouting and Tucker Myers was elevated to Defensive Recruiting Coordinator to round out the program’s front office moves.

Claytor has spent the last six years in the scouting department with the Washington Commanders, most recently as an area scout. He is a former standout defensive lineman at William & Mary where he earned first team All-CAA honors as a senior in 2015. Claytor signed with the Chicago Bears after college and played professionally for the Richmond Roughriders of the Arena Football League. Prior to his stint with the Commanders, Claytor was a linebackers coach for Ave Maria University in Naples, Fla.

Claytor will coordinate the strategic identification, comprehensive evaluation and roster-fit analysis of collegiate prospects nationwide. He will oversee advanced film study and produce detailed scouting reports while building and maintaining a robust database of prospects.

“Tremendously excited to add Tyler to our efforts here in the front office,” general manager Tyler Jones said. “He’s a guy that brings a wealth of experience in professional football and through his role, will be able to provide our operation with key recommendations on transfer targets. With his addition as well as the elevation of David and Tucker, it allows for us to create specialization in both college and high school markets, similar to the structure at the highest level of football.”

Hernandez will begin his third season with the Virginia football program after being hired in 2024 as the defensive recruiting coordinator. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has previous experience as an offensive scouting coordinator with the University of South Alabama and worked three years in the recruiting office for the Crimson Tide as an undergraduate.

Myers is a double UVA graduate with a bachelor’s in media studies and master’s in intercollegiate athletics administration. Upon graduation he was hired full time as a scouting coordinator in 2024 after spending time as a recruiting assistant and equipment manager from 2022-24.

Virginia Football Front Office

Tyler Jones – General Manager

Justin Speros – Assistant General Manager

Cory Martin – Director of Player Personnel

Tyler Claytor – Director of College Scouting*

David Hernandez – Director of High School Scouting*

Adam Choice – Offensive Recruiting Coordinator

Tucker Myers – Defensive Recruiting Coordinator*

Carina Hargreaves – Director of On-Grounds Recruiting

Blanda Wolfe – Director of High School Relations

Scott Pioli – Executive Consultant – Front Office & Operations

*indicates new staff member or title change