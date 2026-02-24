Ereng Inducted into Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame Class of 2026

NEW ORLEANS - Virginia track & field alum, NCAA Champion and Olympian Paul Ereng was inducted into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday, Feb. 24.



The Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame was established in 2022 to honor the best of the best in collegiate track & field and cross country. The Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of athletes who have left a lasting mark on the sport during their time in college.



This year’s class features some of the greatest names in collegiate track & field and cross country history. With 44 national collegiate titles, 37 collegiate records, five Olympic/World Championships medals, and seven world records while in college, these athletes have left an indelible mark on the sports.



Virginia's own, Paul Ereng, used a potent finishing kick to win most of his 800-meter races, which included three NCAA DI titles (1988 and 1989 outdoors, 1989 indoors). It also propelled him to gold medals at the 1988 Olympics and 1989 World Indoor Championships, earning comparisons to some of the best finishers in world history.



Ereng’s performance at the 1989 World Indoors in Budapest was particularly memorable. Competing a week before the NCAA DI Indoor Championships, he famously wore his Virginia singlet, setting personal bests in the heats and semis (the latter in a then-collegiate record time of 1:47.11) before lowering his PR by more than two seconds to win the final in a world record 1:44.84 that also remained as the CR for nearly 37 years. Ereng still holds the program record in the indoor 800-meters at 1:44.84 from 1988 and outdoor record at 1:43.16 in 1989.



Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Name, Team, Event(s), Years Active

Earl Bell, Arkansas State, Jumps, 1974-1977

John Carlos, San Jose State, Sprints, 1967-1969

Gail Devers, UCLA, Sprints/Hurdles/Jumps, 1985-1988

Paul Ereng, Virginia, Mid-Distance, 1988-1989

John Godina, UCLA, Throws, 1992-1995

Carol Lewis, Houston, Jumps/Hurdles, 1982-1985

Earl McCullouch, Southern California, Hurdles, 1965-1968

Dave Patrick, Villanova, Mid-Distance, 1965-1968

Candice Scott, Florida, Throws, 2001-2005

Dawn Sowell, LSU, Sprints, 1985-1989

Delisa Walton, Tennessee, Mid-Distance, 1980-1983

Leann Warren, Oregon, Mid-Distance, 1980-1985



The class of 12 will be enshrined on Sunday, June 7, at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Oregon. The induction ceremony is free and open to the public and will be held three days prior to the start of the 2026 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field. The event can also be streamed live and for free on RunnerSpace.