Kennelly and Rice Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Feb. 24) that Suzie Kennelly and Ava Rice of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors after strong performances at the VT Challenge in Blacksburg, Va.



Kennelly threw a new personal best of 15.34m/50-4 to finish fourth in the women's shit put at the VT Challenge. Her mark in Blackburg was her first over 15 meters and fourth over 14 meters this season. This marks the first ACC weekly honors of her career.



In her first season, Rice continues to impress in the women's 60-meter hurdles finishing runner-up in the prelims and finals at the VT Challenge. Recording the second fastest qualifying time, Rice crossed the line in 8.50 before lowering her time to 8.40 to finish just behind her teammate, Maya Rollins, in the final. Rice already owns the Virginia freshman record in the event at 8.39 set in her season opener at the Hokie Invitational. Her personal best also sits tied for fourth all-time with Ayla Smith's 8.39 from 2009. This marks the first ACC weekly honors of her career.

The duo are fourth and fifth Cavaliers this season to earn ACC weekly honors alongside Keyandre Davis, Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe.

2025-26 Virginia Indoor ACC Weekly Award Winners