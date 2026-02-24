No. 21 Virginia Set For Tuesday Matchup At Longwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The No. 21 Virginia softball team (12-1) hits the road on Tuesday (Feb. 24) for a midweek matchup at Longwood (2-11). It’s a single game scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Live stats are available for the game and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).`



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the midweek matchup at Longwood on a 12-game win streak and is coming off a 5-0 weekend at home with wins over Ohio State, Maryland and Delaware this past weekend.

Macee Eaton continues to lead the Hoos at the plate with a .550 average on the season and a team-leading five home runs and 22 RBI.She ranks fourth in the ACC in RBI and is tied for second in home runs.

Courtney Layne continues to deliver in the circle, holding a 0.92 ERA, which ranks second in the ACC in the category, and is tied for the league lead in wins (5) along with teammate Eden Bigham .Layne and Bigham are the only two pitchers in the league who are undefeated with five wins each.

The matchup with Longwood is a rematch ofa meeting in the second weekend of play that saw Virginia win 3-0 at Longwood. It’s a rescheduled game from that same weekend that was postponed due to weather at the Longwood Lancer Invitational.

Virginia continues to climb in the rankings, holding a spot in all four national polls and moving up to No. 15 in this week’s Softball America poll. The remaining three pollsreleaseon Tuesday prior to first pitch at Longwood.

ON DECK FOR VIRGINIA

The Cavaliers return home to host George Mason in a single game on Thursday (Feb. 26) in a game that was added to the schedule after weather impacted this past weekend’s Mizuno Classic. First pitch is set for noon.



Virginia will then host the Party At Palmer Invitational this weekend with Michigan, Bucknell and Villanova coming to Palmer Park. Play begins on Friday (Feb. 27) and admission to all home games during the regular season is free.