Virginia Set to Host George Washington on Wednesday

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 25 nationally in multiple categories including batting average (.343/16th), hits (90/11th), home runs (17/4th), home runs per game (2.43/5th), on-base percentage (.484/10th), runs (105/4th) and scoring (15.0/3rd), slugging percentage (.605/10th) and strikeouts per nine (12.7/14th).

UVA is one of six teams in the country to be ranked top 10 in scoring and Ks per nine,

with

Oklahoma, UNLV, Miami, LSU and Georgia being the others.