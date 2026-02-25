Play4Kay Holds Special Meaning for Cavalier Guard

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She spent her middle and high school years in the Chapel Hill, N.C., area, surrounded by Carolina blue. Her mother, Joanne Aluka-White, is the associate head coach on the University of North Carolina women’s basketball team, and the Tar Heels became a second family for Gabby White.

When it came time for White to look for a college program, however, she didn’t view UNC as an attractive option.

“When I was younger, I thought about it,” White, a first-year guard at the University of Virginia, said this week at John Paul Jones Arena. “But as I got older, I was like, ‘I want to keep my home life, my relationship with my mom and coaching separate.’ I didn't want that to mesh and potentially ruin the bond that we have.”

Their bond couldn’t be much stronger. “She’s, like, my best friend,” White said, and that adds another storyline to Virginia’s next game.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, UVA (19-8 overall, 11-5 ACC) hosts No. 21 North Carolina (23-6, 12-4) at JPJ, and this will be the first time White and her mother have been on opposite sides during a game.

“I've always joked with her about this,” White said, smiling. “When we work out and stuff, I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can't wait to play y 'all. It's going to be a good game. It's going to come down to the wire and I'm going to hit a buzzer-beater,’ just joking. So it’s just a blessing to be able to get this opportunity to play against her team. At the end of the day, it's just basketball. We’re both trying to win, so it should be fun.”

This is not just another ACC contest for the Wahoos, and not only because of their rivalry with the Tar Heels. It’s the annual Play4Kay game at JPJ, an event that honors the memory of former NC State head coach Kay Yow while raising awareness for the fight against women’s cancers.

For White and her mother, the game has special meaning. Aluka-White is a breast cancer survivor, and White’s shooting shirt will have her mother’s name on the back.

The occasion is going “to be really heavy,” White said, “for not just me, but for everyone in my life and everyone that's been impacted [by cancer]. I think it'll be a really heartfelt moment, just to appreciate the battle that she went through. It’s just a testament to who she is. She's a fighter. She's a strong woman. So I think the most emotional part for me will be just seeing her out here coaching, even though it's against me, doing the thing that she loves, knowing what she's been through in the past year.”

Her mother doesn’t like being in the spotlight, White said. And so when UNC asked Aluka-White asked her to discuss her fight with cancer and the importance of early detection in a video for social media, White said, her mother initially balked.

“But talking to her, we came to an understanding that it's something that needs to be said,” White said. “She has a voice that needs to be heard, because it’s big. It’s something that she can relate to, she can help me and other young women in the future.”

To know her mom is cancer-free, White said, is “weight lifted off my shoulders. I feel like I can breathe, and I’m just thankful to God that he’s kept her here and she’s here to see another day.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, Coach Jo is a true fighter.



Honored to play for Coach Jo and all women affected by cancer.



For more information, visit https://t.co/xAw7bEZvpx pic.twitter.com/Xb73XY7NuU — Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) February 22, 2026

This is a significant game for UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, too. She lost her mother to breast cancer in 2008.

“It’s about playing for something that's bigger than yourself,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s been friends with Aluka-White for many years. “We know what this means to everybody. We know that there'll be survivors in the stands. We know that there'll be people that have lost people in the stands, and we just want to emulate their fight and inspire them as much as we can by the way we play, the way that we show our camaraderie, showcase our resiliency, and compete.”

White has a twin brother, Daniel, who plays baseball at Wake Tech Community College in North Carolina. They were born in Florida when their mother was coaching at Florida International University. The family moved to the Tar Heel State after Aluka-White took an assistant coach’s position at Charlotte. After seven seasons with the 49ers, the final two as associate head coach, she joined the UNC staff in 2019