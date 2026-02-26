Cavaliers Run-Rule George Washington In Midweek Contest

Cavaliers Run-Rule George Washington In Midweek ContestCavaliers Run-Rule George Washington In Midweek Contest

Hoos ride big inning and dominate pitching to midweek victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Behind a seven-run first inning and a strong pitching performance, the Virginia baseball team (7-1) dispatched the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-6) by a score of 11-0 in seven innings on Wednesday evening (Feb. 25) at Disharoon Park.

 

Junior shortstop Eric Becker led the Virginia offensive attack with a 3-for-5 night with a pair of doubles, a home run and five runs driven in. AJ Gracia had two doubles of his own on the evening, while Harrison Didawick drove in a pair during the midweek contest.

 

On the night, the Cavalier quintet of Jayden Stroman, Noah Yoder, Christian Lucarelli, Matt Augustin and Brendan Cowen combined for the two-hit shutout. Lucarelli picked up the win for UVA on Wednesday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The homestand started with a bang for UVA as Becker took the second pitch he saw off the hitter’s eye in centerfield for his first home run of the season. Becker’s leadoff dinger was the first by a Cavalier since Griff O’Ferrall hit one against Hofstra in 2024.
  • Three batters later, Didawick made it a 2-0 contest with an RBI single to left field that plated Gracia.
  • A bases-loaded walk and a double play extended the Virginia advantage to 4-0 before Noah Murray scored on an RBI single by Griffin Ennis to right.
  • Becker capped off the seven-run opening frame with a two-run double down the line in left.
  • Following the big inning, Stroman tossed a scoreless second to conclude his outing in the midweek.
  • In relief, the Virginia duo of Yoder and Lucarelli each threw two innings of shutout ball. Yoder fanned a season-best three Revolutionaries while Lucarelli added two strikeouts in his outing.
  • The Cavaliers extended their lead to 8-0 In the fourth, Gracia doubled down the line in right before coming around the score on a Sam Harris RBI groundout.
  • In the sixth, Didawick tallied another RBI single to make it a 9-0 contest. Joe Tiroly scored on the Didawick base knock through the right side. 
  • In his first appearance on the mound since the 2024 Charlottesville Super Regional, Matt Augustin struck out the first batter he faced before being relieved for Brendan Cowen, who was making his Virginia debut.
  • Following back-to-back walks to open the home half of the seventh, Becker ended the game with a two-run RBI to deep right field.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • With the win, UVA moves to 32-12 all-time against George Washington and has won 17-straight contests against the Revolutionaries.
  • Since the start of the 2021 season, Virginia is now 39-7 in February.
  • Head Coach Chris Pollard matches Brian O’Connor’s 7-1 start in 2004 for the best start in a UVA head coaching tenure in program history.
  • Dating back to last season, Virginia is riding a 13-game home winning streak.
  • The Virginia pitching staff held the George Washington hitters to a pair of hits on the evening, which is the lowest hit total in a game since the Cavalier pitchers only surrendered two hits to Old Dominion in 2024.
  • Eric Becker set a new career-high with five RBIs against the Revolutionaries on Wednesday.
  • With his 2-for-3 day against George Washington, Harrison Didawick remains the only Cavalier to record a base knock in all eight games this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia continues its homestand on Friday as the Cavaliers welcome the VCU Rams to Disharoon Park. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 3 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9/1070 AM).

 

