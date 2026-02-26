Cavaliers Run-Rule George Washington In Midweek Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Behind a seven-run first inning and a strong pitching performance, the Virginia baseball team (7-1) dispatched the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-6) by a score of 11-0 in seven innings on Wednesday evening (Feb. 25) at Disharoon Park.

Junior shortstop Eric Becker led the Virginia offensive attack with a 3-for-5 night with a pair of doubles, a home run and five runs driven in. AJ Gracia had two doubles of his own on the evening, while Harrison Didawick drove in a pair during the midweek contest.

On the night, the Cavalier quintet of Jayden Stroman, Noah Yoder, Christian Lucarelli, Matt Augustin and Brendan Cowen combined for the two-hit shutout. Lucarelli picked up the win for UVA on Wednesday.