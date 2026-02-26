Hoos Thrilled to See Augustin Back on Mound

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A minor setback delayed University of Virginia junior Matt Augustin’s 2026 debut, but what’s a couple more weeks to a pitcher who had to sit out all of last season with an injury?

“You’re going to have little bumps in your road,” Augustin said, “and I was like, ‘That’s just going to be another one.’ ”

The key, he added, was to “bounce back. They teach us to be like a lacrosse ball and just bounce right back.”

Augustin’s perseverance didn’t surprise teammates who were at UVA with him last season. “That’s just who he is, right?” shortstop Eric Becker said. “Nothing fazes him.”

Virginia played its eighth game of the season Wednesday at Disharoon Park, and Augustin took the mound at the start of the seventh inning. It was his first appearance for the Cavaliers since June 7, 2024, when he pitched against Kansas State in an NCAA super regional at the Dish.

His emotions Wednesday evening?

“Honestly, just pure joy,” Augustin said after Virginia’s 11-0 run-rule victory over George Washington. “Bliss, I would say. Excitement. A little nervous. Had some butterflies in my stomach, but it was a lot of fun being back out there.”

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound right-hander from Cherry Hill, N.J., Augustin struck out the first batter he faced. He walked the next two, however, after which head coach Chris Pollard turned to left-hander Brendan Cowen.

“It was so cool to see Matt Augustin back out there for the first time since 2024,” said Pollard, who’s in his first year at UVA. “He was up to 95 [miles per hour]. The arm looks live, fatigued quickly, but he hasn't had a lot of live outings, even this spring. And so we didn't get him out of there because of ineffectiveness. We just got him out of there because he was starting to fatigue. But it’s a really encouraging sign to see how good his stuff looked.”

Becker said: “He's super, super competitive, and his stuff's obviously amazing. So happy, really happy for him.”

As a first-year in 2024, Augustin made 22 appearances, 21 of them out of bullpen, and helped the Wahoos advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The next winter, however, he suffered nerve damage in his bicep.

“I threw one pitch, just felt something and that was it,” Augustin recalled.

He’d never before dealt with a long-term injury. “Honestly, it was really hard,” Augustin said, “but I know my teammates were there for me, and they picked me up every day.”

His classmates include Becker, who homered to lead off the bottom of the first Wednesday. Becker went 3-for-5, with a career-best five RBI, and ended the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. Two other Cavaliers had multiple hits against GW (1-6): center-fielder AJ Gracia (2-for-3) and left-fielder Harrison Didawick (2-for-3).