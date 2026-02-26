No. 2 Virginia Hosts Boston College, SMU This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (8-2) hosts two matches this weekend at the Boar's Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers begin by taking Boston College on Friday (Feb. 27) at 3 p.m., then SMU on Sunday (March 1) at 12 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.

Admission is free.

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers fell to No. 2 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

Last week, the Cavaliers competed in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, beating No. 16 Clemson in the first round and No. 6 Mississippi quarterfinals before ultimately falling to No. 2 Ohio State in the semifinals.

The Cavaliers have four players currently appearing in the ITA Singles rankings: junior Dylan Dietrich at No. 2, sophomore Keegan Rice at No. 12, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig at No. 24 and sophomore Jangjun Kim at No. 80.

Virginia has three ranked doubles pairings: NCAA Doubles Champions Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg at No. 3, Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett at No. 9 and Dahlberg and Kim at No. 29.

No. 2 Dietrich leads the team with a 7-1 record in singles and, alongside Brockett, a 6-1 mark in doubles.

NOTES ON BOSTON COLLEGE AND SMU

The Cavaliers are a perfect 23-0 all-time against Boston College.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 all-time against SMU with a two-match win streak.

