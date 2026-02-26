No. 2 Virginia Hosts Boston College, SMU This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (8-2) hosts two matches this weekend at the Boar's Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers begin by taking Boston College on Friday (Feb. 27) at 3 p.m., then SMU on Sunday (March 1) at 12 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.
- Admission is free.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers fell to No. 2 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
- Last week, the Cavaliers competed in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, beating No. 16 Clemson in the first round and No. 6 Mississippi quarterfinals before ultimately falling to No. 2 Ohio State in the semifinals.
- The Cavaliers have four players currently appearing in the ITA Singles rankings: junior Dylan Dietrich at No. 2, sophomore Keegan Rice at No. 12, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig at No. 24 and sophomore Jangjun Kim at No. 80.
- Virginia has three ranked doubles pairings: NCAA Doubles Champions Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg at No. 3, Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett at No. 9 and Dahlberg and Kim at No. 29.
- No. 2 Dietrich leads the team with a 7-1 record in singles and, alongside Brockett, a 6-1 mark in doubles.
NOTES ON BOSTON COLLEGE AND SMU
- The Cavaliers are a perfect 23-0 all-time against Boston College.
- The Cavaliers are 2-1 all-time against SMU with a two-match win streak.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers visit California next weekend, taking on California on Friday (March 6) at 7 p.m. and Stanford on Sunday (March 8) at 3 p.m.