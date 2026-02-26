Virginia Kicks Off Busy Weekend At Palmer Park Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (13-1) kicks off a full schedule of games at Palmer Park on Thursday (Feb. 26) when the Cavaliers host George Mason (5-4) in a noon contest.



It starts a slate of home games that continues with the Party At Palmer Invitational on Friday and runs through the weekend. The weekend tournament includes games against Bucknell, Michigan and Villanova.



Admission to all regular-season home games is free to the public.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All of the games will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are available and fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday

12 p.m. – vs. George Mason



Friday

12:30 p.m. – vs. Michigan

3 p.m. – vs. Bucknell



Saturday

4 p.m. – vs. Villanova



Sunday

12:30 p.m. – vs. Bucknell

3 p.m. – vs. Michigan



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the contest with George Mason on a 13-game win streak dating back to opening day.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 7-1 win on the road at Longwood in which the Hoos hit five home runs – hitting five home runs in a game for the first time since a win at Pitt (3/26/23). All seven runs came off homers.

Bella Cabral hit a pair of home runs in the win over Longwood, marking her third multiple-home run game of her career, while freshman catcher Hannah Weismer hit her first career home run.

Macee Eaton continues to lead Virginia at the plate with a .523 average on the season and a team-leading six home runs and 23 RBI. She is top 3 in the ACC in average, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Senior LHP Courtney Layne is second in the ACC in ERA (0.92) while being tied for the team and ACC lead in wins (5) with senior RHP Eden Bigham. The UVA duo are the only pair to both be 5-0 in the ACC. Layne is also third in the ACC in strikeouts (36).

As a pitching staff, the Cavaliers are second in the ACC in ERA (2.15) and second in the league in strikeouts (104), trailing Stanford by one strikeout on the year.