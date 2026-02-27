Cabral Homers Twice As Hoos Down GMU 9-6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (14-1) hit three more home runs on Thursday (Feb. 26) as the Cavaliers defeated George Mason (5-5) by a score of 9-6 at Palmer Park.



HOW IT HAPPENED

George Mason came out swinging, using back-to-back singles to put two on. A wild pitch put them both in scoring position before consecutive ground balls went home to get two outs on the board and leave runners at the corners. A stolen base put two in scoring position before a single to left from Kaleigh Friend brought them both home and put the Patriots up 2-0.



Cabral erased the deficit with one swing in the home half, sending a 3-1 pitch over the wall in deep center. Jade Hylton and Kassidy Hudson scored on the play after reaching on a single and a walk, respectively. The three-run shot put Virginia up 3-2.



Back-to-back errors with one out in the second gave George Mason life as the Hoos turned to the bullpen for Taylor Smith. A pop out put two on the board before Tess Altevers Harris drove a double down the left field line two score both and put GMU back on top 4-3.



Virginia vaulted back in front in the bottom of the second with a two-RBI single from Jade Hylton. The senior blasted a shot over the wall in center for what appeared to be a home run, but she passed the runner on first who returned to the bag to tag up resulting in a two-RBI single for the shortstop as she was called out on the play. Nevertheless, the Hoos led 5-4 after two complete.



The Cavaliers added two more runs in the fourth with an RBI triple from Hylton that was followed by a groundout from Kassidy Hudson to bring her home and take the lead to 7-4.



George Mason cut the lead to one with back-to-back doubles with two outs in the fifth, sending the Hoos to the bullpen for Eden Bigham. The senior right-hander struck out the first batter faced to end the frame.



Cabral put Virginia back up by two in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff shot into the bullpen in left field. The Cavaliers extended the lead to three with a leadoff home run in the sixth from Hannah Weismer to put the Hoos up 9-6, which would be the final margin of victory.



Taylor Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief, working 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Eden Bigham picked up her second save of the season, working the final 2.1 innings with six strikeouts in her seven batters faced.



Abbey Lane (3-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout in 3.1 innings of work.



NOTING THE HOOS

Bella Cabral hit two home runs for the second consecutive game, marking her fourth career multiple-home run game.

Hannah Weismer also homered for the second consecutive game after hitting her first career home run against Longwood on Tuesday.

Virginia won its 14th straight game with the win over George Mason, the longest win streak since the 1988 season when the Cavaliers won 25 consecutive games (3/19/88 – 4/17/88).

The six strikeouts from Taylor Smith set a career high for the freshman in a career-long 3.1 innings of work.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We have a busy weekend ahead and knew this six-game stretch would be a challenge for us. We need to be pushed and pressed. George Mason played well and came out with a ton of energy, were aggressive at the plate and capitalized on mistakes early. I’m proud of how we bounced back and responded with a score every time they scored in the top half. We’ve talked about answering back and I’m proud of how we answered. We’re learning to play with a target on our back and I expect to be in that same position all weekend.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home this weekend with the Party At Palmer Invitational. The Cavaliers will play two games on Friday (Feb. 27) with Michigan at 12:30 p.m. and Bucknell at 3 p.m.