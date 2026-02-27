No. 13 Virginia Hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins for Centennial Matchup, One Love Game

No. 13 Virginia Hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins for Centennial Matchup, One Love GameNo. 13 Virginia Hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins for Centennial Matchup, One Love Game

Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 13 Virginia (2-1) hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins (3-1) at Klöckner Stadium Saturday afternoon (Feb. 28) for the 100th edition of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. In a game to air on ACC Network Extra at 3 p.m., the centennial matchup serves as the second contest of Saturday's doubleheader at Klöckner Stadium. The Virginia women's team hosts Stanford at noon. 

Saturday's doubleheader is also the men's and women's annual One Love game, an event created in 2010 to honor former Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love and support the One Love Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating, empowering, and activating young people to end relationship violence and promote healthy relationships. 

Additionally, Saturday’s contest marks the 20th anniversary of the Doyle Smith Cup, honoring the life and legacy of Edward “Doyle” Smith and his lasting contributions to both programs and the game at the national level. 

This will be the Cavaliers’ first game at Klöckner Stadium this year, after their season opener, a 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8), was moved to the George Welsh Indoor Football Practice Facility due to frigid temperatures. 

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD... 

  • Snap an eight-game skid against ranked opponents, dating back to the 2024 NCAA semifinals against No. 10 Maryland.  
  • Improve UVA's record in the all-time series with Johns Hopkins, which began in 1904, to 36-63-1. 
  • Improve Virginia's record to 12-7 in Doyle Smith Cup matchups (regular-season games since 2006). 
  • UVA's first of the season at Klöckner Stadium and since April 19, 2025, when the Cavaliers defeated Lafayette 13-8 on Senior Day. 
  • Be the 60th of Lars Tiffany's career at Klöckner Stadium. Tiffany is 59-19 all-time in games contested at the Cavaliers' primary home venue since 2017, his first year as UVA head coach. 
Numbers To Know

7.3

Junior attackman McCabe Millon leads the nation in points per game (7.33).

70

The Cavaliers returned nearly 70 percent of their point production from last season, including all three starting attackmen in Ryan Colsey, McCabe Millon and Truitt Sunderland.

100

Saturday's matchup marks the 100th edition of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

SERIES HISTORY 

  • Dating back to 1904, Saturday's matchup marks the 100th all-time meeting between Virginia and Johns Hopkins. 
  • The two teams met at least once every year from 1948-2019, and rekindled the annual series in 2022. 
  • The Blue Jays lead the all-time series, 63-35-1. 
  • Virginia has not faced any opponent more than Hopkins in program history. 
  • The two teams have gone head-to-head a whopping 17 times in the NCAA Tournament all-time. UVA is 7-10 in such meetings. 
  • Nine of the last 16 meetings – including six in overtime – have been decided by one goal. UVA is 5-4 in such contests. 

DOYLE SMITH CUP (EST. 2006) 

  • The Doyle Smith Cup was established in 2006, when Virginia and Johns Hopkins joined together to honor Edward “Doyle” Smith Jr. and his lifelong contributions to the lacrosse programs at both institutions, as well as to the sport on the national stage. 
  • Each year, the winner of the regular-season matchup between the Cavaliers and Blue Jays lays claim to the Cup. 
  • Virginia is 11-7 all-time in Smith Cup matchups. 
  • Smith served as team manager and statistician for Johns Hopkins under coach Bob Scott from 1963-68. 
  • He enrolled at UVA to pursue a doctoral degree in the fall of 1968, and became the University’s first full-time assistant sports information director, a position he held for 31 years until his retirement in 1999. 
  • Smith is credited with writing the original manuscript that later became the framework for the current NCAA men's lacrosse statisticians' manual. 
  • As the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) information director from 1973-95, he compiled the weekly rankings and statistics for the organization. 
  • In 2000, Smith was elected to the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame and is believed to be the only inductee who never played or coached the game at any level. 
  • He passed away in June 2004, not long after the national championship game. 
  • Following the conclusion of Saturday's game, there will be a brief presentation of the cup to the winning team. 

SCOUTING THE BLUE JAYS 

  • After winning its first three games, Johns Hopkins dropped its first contest of the season at North Carolina, 17-9, last Friday (Feb. 20). In their first road game of the season, the Blue Jays trailed by only two goals [10-8] with under 1:00 remaining in the third, but the Tar Heels scored seven of the last eight to run away with the win. 
  • Hopkins is led by Peter Milliman, who is in his sixth season as Blue Jays' head coach. 
  • Like UVA, Hopkins returns more than 70 percent of its point production from last season, including Tewaaraton Award watch list selection and three-time All-American midfielder Matt Collison and attackman Hunter Chauvette. Chauvette had five goals in last year's meeting in Baltimore, Md. 

LAST TIME OUT 

  • Virginia scored 11 seconds in, and the rest was never in doubt as the Cavaliers cruised to a 19-7 victory over Stony Brook at LaValle Stadium last Saturday (Feb. 21). 
  • UVA scored the first seven goals of the game, and 11 Cavaliers found the back of the net. 
  • Lars Tiffany, whose first season in Charlottesville was in 2017, became only the third UVA head coach to reach 100 wins in program history. 
  • Freshman Griff Meyer was 11 for 17 at the faceoff X, his second straight game finishing above .500 on faceoffs. He also scored two goals and his first career assist came off the game's opening faceoff. 
  • The Seawolves' seven goals are the fewest by a UVA opponent in a true road game for the Cavaliers since 2018. 

McCABE MILLON’S IMPRESSIVE START 

  • Millon currently leads all Division I players in both points (7.33) and assists (4.00) per game. 
  • He has notched at least six points in each game played so far this season. 
  • Millon achieved career highs in both points (9) and assists (5) in UVA's season opener, a 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8). 

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL STATISTICAL RANKINGS 

  • For games played through Feb. 22, Virginia leads the nation in assists (12.00/gm).  
  • The Cavaliers are also third in points (28.67/gm), fourth in scoring offense (16.67/gm), eighth in ground balls (37.33/gm) and shooting percentage (.357), and 10th in clearing percentage (.913). 
  • Brendan Millon is one of only two Division I freshmen averaging 5.00 points per game, also good for third overall in the ACC. He's also 12th nationally in assists (2.67/gm). 

THE CAVALIERS AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM 

  • Faceoff specialist Griff Meyer is sixth in ground balls (8.67/gm) and Truitt Sunderland is 21st in goals (3.00/gm). 

ON THE HORIZON 

  • The Cavaliers travel to High Point (1-3) on Tuesday (March 3). Opening faceoff from Vert Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+. 
  • The Panthers take on Jacksonville this Saturday (Feb. 28) at 2 p.m. in a neutral-site contest on the campus of Georgia Southern University. 