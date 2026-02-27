No. 13 Virginia Hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins for Centennial Matchup, One Love Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 13 Virginia (2-1) hosts No. 16 Johns Hopkins (3-1) at Klöckner Stadium Saturday afternoon (Feb. 28) for the 100th edition of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. In a game to air on ACC Network Extra at 3 p.m., the centennial matchup serves as the second contest of Saturday's doubleheader at Klöckner Stadium. The Virginia women's team hosts Stanford at noon.

Saturday's doubleheader is also the men's and women's annual One Love game, an event created in 2010 to honor former Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love and support the One Love Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating, empowering, and activating young people to end relationship violence and promote healthy relationships.

Additionally, Saturday’s contest marks the 20th anniversary of the Doyle Smith Cup, honoring the life and legacy of Edward “Doyle” Smith and his lasting contributions to both programs and the game at the national level.

This will be the Cavaliers’ first game at Klöckner Stadium this year, after their season opener, a 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8), was moved to the George Welsh Indoor Football Practice Facility due to frigid temperatures.

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD...

Snap an eight-game skid against ranked opponents, dating back to the 2024 NCAA semifinals against No. 10 Maryland.

Improve UVA's record in the all-time series with Johns Hopkins, which began in 1904, to 36-63-1.

Improve Virginia's record to 12-7 in Doyle Smith Cup matchups (regular-season games since 2006).

UVA's first of the season at Klöckner Stadium and since April 19, 2025, when the Cavaliers defeated Lafayette 13-8 on Senior Day.