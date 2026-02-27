No. 2 Virginia Wins 7-0 Against Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (9-2, 1-0 ACC) defeated Boston College (4-3) 7-0 on Friday (Feb. 27) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers notched the doubles point following a pair of 6-1 wins, first by sophomores Stiles Brockett and Keegan Rice on court two and then by No. 29 Jangjun Kim and Måns Dahlberg on court one.

No. 80 Jangjun Kim began singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court two, followed by No. 24 Andres Santamarta Roig cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 win on court three. Brockett then clinched the match victory with his 6-4, 6-1 win on court four.

Virginia sealed the sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win by No. 12 Keegan Rice on the top court, a 6-4, 6-3 win by senior Douglas Yaffa on court six and a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win by Dahlberg on court five.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers host No. 38 SMU on Sunday (March 1) at noon at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort.

#2 Virginia 7, Boston College 0

Singles competition

1. #12 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mai Gao (BC) 6-3, 6-1

2. #80 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Matvey Greschner (BC) 6-2, 6-2

3. #24 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Matthew Carioscia (BC) 6-2, 6-1

4. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Matthew Overvelde (BC) 6-4, 6-1

5. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Lukas Rais (BC) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

6. Douglas Yaffa (VA) def. Luke Levanat (BC) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #29 Jangjun Kim/Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Liam O'Leary/Matvey Greschner (BC) 6-1

2. Stiles Brockett/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Matthew Overvelde/Aidan Pack (BC) 6-1

3. Ty Switzer/Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Lukas Rais/Luke Levanat (BC) 2-4 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (2,3,4,1,6,5)

T-2:05 A-96