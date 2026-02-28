No. 14 Cavaliers Find No Joy Against No. 1 Duke

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

DURHAM, N.C. — The Virginia Cavaliers aren’t the first ranked team to struggle against Duke in the madness of Cameron Indoor Stadium, and they undoubtedly won’t be the last. That didn’t make the proceedings any less painful for them Saturday afternoon (Feb. 28).

The No. 11 Wahoos came to Cameron riding a nine-game win streak. That ended in emphatic fashion, as the Hoos fell behind early and chased top-ranked Duke the rest of the way. The Blue Devils buried UVA under a barrage of first-half 3-pointers and rolled to a 77-51 victory.

The 51 points were a season low for Virginia (25-4, 13-3), which remains in second place in the ACC, behind only Duke (27-2, 15-1). The Cavaliers’ 29.1% shooting from the floor also was a season low.

Neither Malik Thomas nor Sam Lewis, who entered the game as UVA’s second- and third-leading scorers, respectively, made a field goal Saturday. They were a combined 0 for 10 from long range. Another one of Virginia’s primary offensive threats, reserve guard Jacari White, was 1 for 7 from the floor.

The Blue Devils, meanwhile, shot 49.1% overall and 50% from 3-point range. In the first half, Duke was 8 for 13 from beyond arc, to 4 for 17 for UVA.

“Duke played a great basketball game today,” Virginia head coach Ryan Odom said. “They put a ton of pressure on us from the get-go.”

Guard Isaiah Evans scored the Devils’ first nine points, all on treys, and finished 5 for 9 from long range. Evans scored a game-high 19 points, and forward Cameron Boozer added 18 for Duke.

It’s customary for the Blue Devils to have a roster full of gifted offensive players. What makes this Duke team so formidable is its defensive prowess. Virginia came to Cameron averaging 82.3 points per game, but freshman forward Thijs De Ridder (16 points) was the only player to score in double figures Saturday against Duke, which is long and athletic. The Blue Devils have only player shorter than 6-foot-5 on their roster: 6-foot-4 Cayden Boozer.

“I thought their guards did a great job of applying pressure to our guards without getting beat off the bounce regularly,” Odom said. “They did a great job of just keeping us in front of them. And when we did get in there, there was help. You have to make shots when you get in that situation. When the balls kick back out, we had some open ones that did not go down that maybe would have given us a little bit more confidence. But in a situation like we were in today, when you're kind of playing from behind, it gets harder and harder and harder.”

Even against Duke’s stifling defense, though, his team had some good looks, Odom said, and “when you're wide open and you don't knock it down, that hurts even more, because they're going to get you to the end of the clock on a lot of the other ones.”