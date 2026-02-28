No. 18 Virginia Downs Michigan, Bucknell In Friday Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (16-1) ran its win streak to 16 games with a pair of victories over Michigan (13-4) and Bucknell (1-9) on Friday (Feb. 27) at Palmer Park. The games are part of the Party At Palmer Invitational hosted by the Cavaliers.



No. 18 VIRGINIA 6, MICHIGAN 2

The Hoos struck the first blow with two runs in the second inning. After Reagan Hickey was hit by a pitch and Jaiden Griffith legged out an infield single, Jade Hylton delivered a double to right center that put Virginia up 2-0.



Michigan answered in the top of the third, plating a pair of runs to tie the game. Jenissa Conway reached on an infield single with two outs before back-to-back doubles from Lauren Putz and Lilly Vallimont evened the score at 2-2.



Bella Cabral put the Rebels back in front in the fourth with a single to score Kassidy Hudson from second. Hudson reached on a bunt single and moved to second on a fielder’s choice to get in position for the two-out hit from Cabral.



A two-run home run from Hannah Weismer in the fifth and a solo shot from Cabral in the sixth capped the scoring as the Hoos claimed the 6-2 victory.



Courtney Layne (6-0) picked up the win in relief, working the final 4.0 innings and holding Michigan to two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in her time in the circle.



Erin Hoehn (2-2) took the loss for Michigan, allowing three runs on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts through 3.2 innings of work.



No. 18 VIRGINIA 5, BUCKNELL 0

Virginia opened the game with a triple from Jade Hylton and built a three-run first inning from there. Kassidy Hudson drove in Hylton with a groundout to first. Following a two-out single from Cabral and a walk by Kelsey Hackett, Reagan Hickey drove in the first run as Hackett went first to third. The Hoos executed a double steal in the next at bat with Hackett making it a 3-0 lead.



The Cavaliers extended the lead in the third with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center from Hannah Weismer before Alex Call capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth.



Taylor Smith (3-0) picked up the win, working 4.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Julia Cuozzo closed out the final 3.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts as the pair combined for the no-hitter.



Sarah Zimmerman (0-4) took the loss, allowing five runs – four of them earned – on six hits. She walked five and struck out one in 4.0 innings of work.



NOTING THE HOOS

Bella Cabral hit her seventh home run of the season and fifth in three games with her solo shot in the sixth inning against Michigan.

Hannah Weismer’s two-run home run in the fifth against Michigan was her third straight game with a home run and after the Bucknell game she has homered in three of the last four contests.

Cabral and Weismer homering in three straight games marked the first time for a Cavalier to do it since Jade Hylton last season against Notre Dame, Maryland and No. 8 Florida State (3/30/25 – 4/4/25).

Virginia has now won 16 straight games after the pair of victories on Friday at Palmer Park.

The combined no-hitter from Smith and Cuozzo was the first combined no-hitter for Virginia since Courtney Layne and Ava Hodges held Syracuse without a hit last season (4/12/25).



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Very proud of the intent and competitiveness we came out with today. The pitching staff attacked both offenses, mixed speeds exceptionally well and kept the momentum in our dugout for all 14 innings. The offense is clicking well, and executing the game plan game to game, pitcher to pitcher. I love the discipline to take our walks and capitalize on timely hits, specifically against Michigan today.



“We are asking a lot of our team, playing eight games in eight days. I believe they are handling the load, both mentally and physically, like champions. The grind is part of what makes season great. We work all fall and January to prepare for these games and these moments. I’m really, really proud of the effort and sacrifices our athletes are making to be competitively great.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues play at the Party At Palmer Invitational on Saturday (Feb. 28) with a single game against Villanova at 4 p.m. Admission is free to the public for all regular-season home games.