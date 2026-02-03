Galica, Alaimo Voted to Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Kate Galica and junior attacker Madison Alaimo were named to the 2026 Preseason All-ACC team as announced today (Feb. 3) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Galica was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team in both the midfield and draw specialist categories. Alaimo was named as one of three in the attack category.

Additionally, the team was voted fourth in the preseason coaches poll. Reigning national champion North Carolina is the top pick to repeat as ACC Champions.

Galica was a consensus All-American last year, earning first-team honors from the IWLCA and Nike Lacrosse. The ACC Midfielder of the Year was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, as well as earning All-ACC First Team honors, setting both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls.

Galica was also named to the USA Lacrosse All-America first team and was ranked as the No. 5 player in the IL Women’s Top 50 Players preseason rankings.

Alaimo, a preseason second-team USA Lacrosse All-American, was an IWLCA Third-Team All-American last season, leading the team in points while ranking in the top 10 nationally in assists.

Virginia head coach Sonia LaMonica returns for her third season at the helm after guiding her team to a 12-7 mark last season and the second round of the NCAA Championship.

The Cavaliers start the season as a consensus Top 10 team, ranked No. 7 by USA Lacrosse, No. 8 by Inside Lacrosse and No. 10 by the IWLCA.

LaMonica's squad went 12-7 last season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

UVA begins its 2026 campaign on Friday, Feb. 6, when the team hosts Navy.

New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission, an initiative that supports Virginia Athletics’ broader effort to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

2026 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

North Carolina, 169 Boston College, 153 Stanford, 143 Virginia, 118 Clemson, 111 Duke, 107 Syracuse, 104 Notre Dame, 80 Virginia Tech, 63 Pitt, 50 Louisville, 36 Florida State, 27 California, 22

2026 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack

Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina

Aliya Polisky, Stanford

Madison Alaimo, Virginia

Midfield

Natalie Shurtleff, Clemson

Eliza Osburn, North Carolina

Emma Muchnick, Syracuse

Kate Galica, Virginia

Defense

Shea Baker, Boston College

Sam Forrest, North Carolina

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina

Goalkeeper

Shea Dolce, Boston College

Draw Specialist

Kate Galica, Virginia

At-Large