Becker Named To Baseball America’s Preseason Player of the Year Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s Eric Becker was named to Baseball America’s Preseason Player of the Year Watch List, when the publication announced its selections on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

Becker was one of four Cavaliers to play in all 50 games during the 2025 campaign. He landed Third Team All-ACC honors while leading UVA in batting average (.368), runs (54), RBIs (52), doubles (21) and total bases (124). Becker’s batting average of .368 ranked the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) placed him second among all ACC hitters.

During the summer, Becker was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that competed in the 45th USA vs. Japan All-Star Series.

Headlined by Becker, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.