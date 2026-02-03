Gracia Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s AJ Gracia was named a First Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America, when the publication announced its selections on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

Baseball America’s Preseason All-America teams were selected by major league scouting directors.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, started all 60 games for the Blue Devils. The outfielder batted .293 (63-for-215) with ten doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. In his final campaign with the Blue Devils, he set the program record for walks in a season with 57.

Before arriving on Grounds, Gracia was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that competed in the 45th USA vs. Japan All-Star Series over the summer.

Headlined by Gracia, a three-time Preseason All-American, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

UVA Preseason All-Americans

OF AJ Gracia – D1 Baseball (First Team), Baseball America (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team)

INF Eric Becker – Perfect Game (Second Team)