CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Midfielder Kate Galica was named a Nike First Team Preseason All-America as announced Tuesday (Feb. 3) by Inside Lacrosse.

Galica was one of three midfielders named to the 13-player first team.

Galica was a consensus All-American last year, earning first-team honors from the IWLCA and Nike Lacrosse. The ACC Midfielder of the Year was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, as well as earning All-ACC First Team honors, setting both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls.

Galica was also named to the USA Lacrosse All-America first team and was ranked as the No. 5 player in the IL Women Top 50 Players preseason rankings.

The Cavaliers were voted No. 8 in the Kane Inside Lacrosse 2026 Preseason Poll.

UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 6, when the team hosts Navy.

New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission, an initiative that supports Virginia Athletics’ broader effort to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond.