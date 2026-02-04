Sambach, Propeck and Reitter to Compete at 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Virginia women’s golf standouts, Amanda Sambach and Megan Propeck, have been invited to participate in the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship (ANWA). Additionally, Cavalier signee Lily Reitter will compete in the event as well.

The 2026 ANWA takes place April 1-4 in Augusta, Ga. The first 36 holes of the competition will be contested over two days on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 1-2. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 3. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 4 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

This year’s tournament will mark the sixth consecutive year that Sambach will have competed in the event. She has made the cut for the final round in each of the last three tournaments posting back-to-back 14th-place finishes in 2023 and 2024. Last season, Sambach tied for 18th.

In four seasons at Virginia, Sambach was a three-time All-American after earning All-America honorable mention honors as a freshman. She was an All-ACC selection in each of her four seasons, finishing in the top-three at the ACC Championships each year. She won the ACC title in 2023 and posted runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025. Her 71.76 career stroke average marks the best in program history.

Megan Propeck is making her first appearance at ANWA. In her lone season at Virginia in 2025, she was an All-America honorable mention and posted three top-five finishes in the postseason. Her fifth-place finish (6-under 282) marked the best by a Cavalier at the NCAA Championships. Her 72.42 season stroke average in 2025 marked the fifth-best in program history.

Lily Reitter is making her first Championship start in 2026. Last August in Wales, she defeated Charlotte Naughton in the final, 4&2, to win the R&A Girls' Amateur. She joined the list of winners that includes Suzann Pettersen, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall and Lottie Woad. Also in 2025, she won the French International Women's Amateur and finished runner-up in the Italian International Girls' Championship and T-7 in the Irish Women's Open Stroke Play. In 2024, she won the French Under-21 International Women's Amateur, finished T-9 in the Annika Invitational Europe in Sweden and represented her country in the Junior Solheim Cup in Virginia.