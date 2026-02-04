CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-7, 7-4 ACC) is set to host Miami (12-10, 4-7 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 5). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 77.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.3 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.6 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.8 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,008-571 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Miami 11-13

The Cavaliers are 7-6 against the Hurricanes at home

Virginia is 1-2 against Miami under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Three-Point Milestones

Kymora Johnson has made 67 three-pointers on the season and is just four away from breaking the single-season program record (Mikayla Venson, 70, 2016)

Johnson has made 195 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.

She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)

Johnson ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 67 three-pointers this season

Last Season Against the Hurricanes

The Cavaliers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but ultimately fell by a score of 77-74 (1/30/25)

Latasha Lattimore led the Cavaliers with 25 points off the bench while pulling down seven rebounds.

Breona Hurd netted 14 points with five rebounds and three assists

Kymora Johnson scored nine points and recorded 11 rebounds and five assists

Miami’s Haley Cavinder led all players with 22 points and 10 assists

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers suffered a 76-64 defeat at Virginia Tech (Feb. 1)

Johnson led the team with 19 points while recording three assists

Gabby White once again gave the Cavaliers a lift off the bench with 15 points; she scored in double-figures in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

Virginia Tech’s Carleigh Wenzel led all players with 23 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Block Party

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.6 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 34 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.0

Virginia ranks 22nd in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 62 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 59.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.8 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.4 assists per game.

With 497 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (504) for fifth on the all-time list

She has registered at least five assists in 18 of UVA’s 22 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

