CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-7, 7-4 ACC) is set to host Miami (12-10, 4-7 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 5). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Black History Celebration
In celebration of Black History Month, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special t-shirt.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 77.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.3 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.6 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.8 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,008-571 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Miami 11-13
- The Cavaliers are 7-6 against the Hurricanes at home
- Virginia is 1-2 against Miami under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Three-Point Milestones
- Kymora Johnson has made 67 three-pointers on the season and is just four away from breaking the single-season program record (Mikayla Venson, 70, 2016)
- Johnson has made 195 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.
- She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)
- Johnson ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 67 three-pointers this season
Last Season Against the Hurricanes
- The Cavaliers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but ultimately fell by a score of 77-74 (1/30/25)
- Latasha Lattimore led the Cavaliers with 25 points off the bench while pulling down seven rebounds.
- Breona Hurd netted 14 points with five rebounds and three assists
- Kymora Johnson scored nine points and recorded 11 rebounds and five assists
- Miami’s Haley Cavinder led all players with 22 points and 10 assists
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers suffered a 76-64 defeat at Virginia Tech (Feb. 1)
- Johnson led the team with 19 points while recording three assists
- Gabby White once again gave the Cavaliers a lift off the bench with 15 points; she scored in double-figures in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.
- Virginia Tech’s Carleigh Wenzel led all players with 23 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.6 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 34 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.0
- Virginia ranks 22nd in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game
- Weimar leads the team with 62 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 59.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.8 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.4 assists per game.
- With 497 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (504) for fifth on the all-time list
- She has registered at least five assists in 18 of UVA’s 22 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they host Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 8. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).