Virginia to Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center announced that National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) will now be celebrated on Sunday (Feb. 8). This celebration, presented by Flow Automotive, was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 25 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This year’s NGWSD celebration, themed “Legacy & Limitless Potential”, will take place as a part of the women’s basketball game against Notre Dame, which tips at 2 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to have a NGWSD poster signed by the entire women’s basketball team following the game.

There will also be a pregame NGWSD youth sports festival on the concourse of John Paul Jones Arena from 12:30 p.m.-1:50 p.m. The festival will include multiple sports stations for youth to participate and feature UVA student-athletes from various programs. Youth who participate in the sports festival will receive a complimentary t-shirt while supplies last.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the festival and the autograph session is free with a game ticket.

Since 1996, the Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center have collaborated to celebrate NGWSD, an event that brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and issues facing girls and women in sports.