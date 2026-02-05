Martin Named to The Bowerman Watch List 2026 Update #1

NEW ORLEANS – Virginia track and field’s Gary Martin has been named to The Bowerman Watchlist 2026 Update #1 – collegiate track and field’s most prestigious award, as announced Thursday (Feb. 5) by The Bowerman Men’s Watch List Committee in conjunction with the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Making his fourth appearance on The Bowerman Watchlist in his career, Martin continues to shine in his senior season for the Cavaliers.
At the 118th Millrose Games at The Armory in New York, N.Y., Martin clocked his second fastest time in the indoor mile at 3:52.62 to finish eighth in the men's Wanamaker Mile. As the only collegiate athlete in the field, Martin and company were pulled around the track by first place finisher, Cam Myers' world leading time of 3:47.57.
In his indoor season opener, Martin shattered his own school record in the 5000-meters clocking 13:05.57 to finish third at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. His previous record stood at 13:30.69 from the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships. With his time, the Warminster, Pa. native broke the ACC record in the event which previously stood at 13:09.30 by Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State in 2022. His time also ranks No.5 in NCAA history in the event. For his efforts, he was named the ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week (Dec. 9).
Martin owns the Virginia record in the indoor mile (3:48.82), 3000-meters (7:36.09) and 5000-meters (13:05.57). He also ranks No.5 all-time in NCAA history in the 3000-meters with his time of 7:36.09 from the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener a year ago. He returns to the track after an impressive cross country season where he earned All-ACC, All-Southeast Region and All-America honors and recorded the highest individual finish by a Virginia man at the NCAA Cross Country meet. With his seventh-place individual finish, Martin led the Cavalier men to a seventh-place team finish.
Making his fourth appearance on The Bowerman Watchlist in his career, Martin continues to shine in his senior season for the Cavaliers.
At the 118th Millrose Games at The Armory in New York, N.Y., Martin clocked his second fastest time in the indoor mile at 3:52.62 to finish eighth in the men's Wanamaker Mile. As the only collegiate athlete in the field, Martin and company were pulled around the track by first place finisher, Cam Myers' world leading time of 3:47.57.
In his indoor season opener, Martin shattered his own school record in the 5000-meters clocking 13:05.57 to finish third at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. His previous record stood at 13:30.69 from the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships. With his time, the Warminster, Pa. native broke the ACC record in the event which previously stood at 13:09.30 by Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State in 2022. His time also ranks No.5 in NCAA history in the event. For his efforts, he was named the ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week (Dec. 9).
Martin owns the Virginia record in the indoor mile (3:48.82), 3000-meters (7:36.09) and 5000-meters (13:05.57). He also ranks No.5 all-time in NCAA history in the 3000-meters with his time of 7:36.09 from the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener a year ago. He returns to the track after an impressive cross country season where he earned All-ACC, All-Southeast Region and All-America honors and recorded the highest individual finish by a Virginia man at the NCAA Cross Country meet. With his seventh-place individual finish, Martin led the Cavalier men to a seventh-place team finish.
The Cavaliers will be back in action at the Doc Hale Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 6-7.
The Bowerman Men’s 2026 Watchlist #1
NAME YEAR SCHOOL EVENTS
NAME YEAR SCHOOL EVENTS
Mykolas Alekna, RS SR, Oregon, Discus
Peyton Bair, SR, Oregon, Combined Events
Gary Martin, SR, Virginia, Mid-Distance/Distance
Ralford Mullings, SR, Oklahoma, Throws
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, SR, Ole Miss, Throws
Colin Sahlman, SR, Norther Arizona, Mid-Distance/Distance
Habtom Samuel, JR, New Mexico, Distance
Jonathan Seremes, JR, Texas Tech, Jumps
Jonathan Simms, FR, Georgia, Sprints*
Ja'Kobe Tharp, JR, Auburn, Hurdles
*Denotes first career debut
Also receiving votes:
James Corrigan, BYU (Mid-Distance/Steeple); BJ Green, Oklahoma (Jumps); Brian Musau, Oklahoma State (Distance); Tarsis Orogot, Alabama (Sprints); Jimmy Rhoads, Washington (Pole Vault).
Peyton Bair, SR, Oregon, Combined Events
Gary Martin, SR, Virginia, Mid-Distance/Distance
Ralford Mullings, SR, Oklahoma, Throws
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, SR, Ole Miss, Throws
Colin Sahlman, SR, Norther Arizona, Mid-Distance/Distance
Habtom Samuel, JR, New Mexico, Distance
Jonathan Seremes, JR, Texas Tech, Jumps
Jonathan Simms, FR, Georgia, Sprints*
Ja'Kobe Tharp, JR, Auburn, Hurdles
*Denotes first career debut
Also receiving votes:
James Corrigan, BYU (Mid-Distance/Steeple); BJ Green, Oklahoma (Jumps); Brian Musau, Oklahoma State (Distance); Tarsis Orogot, Alabama (Sprints); Jimmy Rhoads, Washington (Pole Vault).