Men’s & Women’s Lacrosse Games Moved to Lower Turf, Closed to Public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 2026 season openers for the University of Virginia men’s and women’s lacrosse programs will be closed to the public due to icy conditions on the playing surface at Klöckner Stadium.

Both games are now scheduled to be played at the Lower Turf Field and will stream live on ACC Network Extra. Live stats will also be available on UVA.Statbroadcast.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Virginia women, which are ranked No. 10 in the latest IWLCA poll, begin their season by hosting No. 16 Navy on Friday (Feb. 6) at 4 p.m. The No. 10 men’s team hosts Colgate on Sunday (Feb. 8) at noon.

MEN’S LACROSSE TICKET INFORMATION

All UVA men’s lacrosse tickets for the Colgate game are eligible for exchange to another regular-season home game through ticket holders’ UVAtix.com online account. Single-game ticket purchasers are subject to an upgrade charge for marquee matchups against Johns Hopkins (Feb. 28), Notre Dame (March 28) and North Carolina (April 18). Ticket Exchange →