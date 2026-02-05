No. 15 Virginia Set to Compete in ITA Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team is set to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship beginning this weekend in Evanston, Ill.

ITA Indoors is a five day tournament comprised of 16 of the top women's teams in the country competing for an indoor national championship. Preliminary and consolation matches are held Friday through Sunday (Feb. 6-8) in Evanston and Champaign, Ill. The semifinals will be played on Monday, Feb. 9, and the championship match will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston.

The Cavaliers (6-2) open play on Friday (Feb. 6) against No. 1 Georgia (1-1) at 1 p.m.



Virginia will then face either No. 14 Tennessee or No. 5 LSU on Saturday.

VIRGINIA AT ITA INDOORS

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to ITA Indoors by picking up a 4-0 win over Rice and a 4-0 victory over USC at ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January.

The Cavaliers are looking for their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

This is UVA’s 14th appearance in the tournament.

Last season, No. 5 Virginia went 2-1 in the tournament, falling in the semifinals to No. 1 Georgia after notching wins over No. 13 Tennessee in the round of 16 and No. 8 North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

