CJ Jones Selected for 2026 WBCA Next Generation Institute

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball associate head coach CJ Jones has been selected to participate in the 2026 WBCA Next Generation Institute, a high-level educational program for experienced assistant coaches who aspire to become collegiate head coaches. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the 2026 class on Thursday (Feb. 5).

Now in its fourth year, the curriculum of the WBCA Next Generation Institute focuses on the CEO attributes needed to lead a program and be a problem-solver in today’s ever-changing landscape of higher education and the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics.

“The WBCA is pleased to announce the participants for the 2026 WBCA Next Generation Institute," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "This fourth class of cohorts will be challenged to set aside X’s and O’s for two days during the upcoming WBCA Convention in Phoenix and concentrate on understanding and developing the skills in business, communications, marketing and management of both people and resources that is required to be a successful head coach in this new landscape of college athletics."

To be eligible for selection to participate in the program, a person must be a current WBCA member, must have at least five years’ experience as a coach, and must be nominated by a current WBCA member. The Institute is held in conjunction with the WBCA Convention, which this year takes place April 2-5 in Phoenix.

About the WBCA

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.