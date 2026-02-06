Four Cavaliers Receive Preseason All-American Nods From NCBWA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia baseball team were named Preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Friday (Feb. 6).

The selections include AJ Gracia on the second team, Eric Becker on the third team and the Cavalier Duo of Joe Tiroly and Lucas Hartman on the fourth team to round out the UVA quartet.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, started all 60 games for the Blue Devils. The outfielder batted .293 (63-for-215) with ten doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. In his final campaign with the Blue Devils, he set the program record for walks in a season with 57.

Becker was one of four Cavaliers to play in all 50 games during the 2025 campaign. He landed Third Team All-ACC honors while leading UVA in batting average (.368), runs (54), RBIs (52), doubles (21) and total bases (124). Becker’s batting average of .368 ranked the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) placed him second among all ACC hitters.

Tiroly, a transfer from Rider, was named the 2025 MAAC Player of the Year for the Broncs. The third team All-American for Rider led the squad in nearly every offensive category, finishing with a .377 batting average, 75 hits, 70 RBIs, 18 home runs and 16 doubles.

Hartman arrives on Grounds after a season at Western Kentucky. In 2025, the right-hander pitcher went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 53.1 innings across 22 appearances. Hartman also collected 62 strikeouts en route to being named All-Conference USA First Team.

Headlined by the four Preseason All-Americans, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

UVA Preseason All-Americans

OF AJ Gracia – D1 Baseball (First Team), Baseball America (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team), NCBWA (Second Team)

INF Eric Becker – Perfect Game (Second Team)

INF Joe Tiroly - NCBWA (Fourth Team)

RHP Lucas Hartman - NCBWA (Fourth Team)