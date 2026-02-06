No. 15 Virginia Falls to No. 1 Georgia in ITA Indoor Championship Opening Round

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-3) fell 4-1 to No. 1 Georgia (2-1) in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Friday afternoon (Feb. 6) at the Combe Tennis Center.
After the Bulldogs began with a win on the third doubles court, No. 21 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas evened the score with a 6-3 win for the Cavaliers on doubles court two. Georgia won the doubles point after a hard-fought match on the top doubles court, then picked up wins on singles courts six and four to jump out to a 3-0 lead. No. 69 Isabelle Lacy won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on court three to put Virginia on the board. Georgia won a three-set battle on court five to clinch the match victory.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers take on No. 14 Tennessee in the consolation draw Saturday morning (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m.
#1 Georgia 4, #15 UVA 1
Singles competition
- #74 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) vs. #34 Vivian Yang (VA) 4-6, 6-5 UF
- #4 Aysegul Mert (UGA) vs. #26 Annabelle Xu (VA) 4-6, 6-3 UF
- #69 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. #23 Deniz Dilek (UGA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
- #33 Anastasiia Gureva (UGA) def. #75 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (2)
- #42 Sofia Rojas (UGA) def. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
- Emma Dong (UGA) def. #108 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles competition
- Deniz Dilek/Aysegul Mert (UGA) def. #4 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4
- #21 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Anastasiia Lopata/Patricija Paukstyte (UGA) 6-3
- Emma Dong/Anastasiia Gureva (UGA) def. Katie Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2, 1); Singles (6,4,3,5)