No. 15 Virginia Falls to No. 1 Georgia in ITA Indoor Championship Opening Round

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-3) fell 4-1 to No. 1 Georgia (2-1) in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Friday afternoon (Feb. 6) at the Combe Tennis Center.



After the Bulldogs began with a win on the third doubles court, No. 21 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas evened the score with a 6-3 win for the Cavaliers on doubles court two. Georgia won the doubles point after a hard-fought match on the top doubles court, then picked up wins on singles courts six and four to jump out to a 3-0 lead. No. 69 Isabelle Lacy won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on court three to put Virginia on the board. Georgia won a three-set battle on court five to clinch the match victory.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on No. 14 Tennessee in the consolation draw Saturday morning (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m.





#1 Georgia 4, #15 UVA 1

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2, 1); Singles (6,4,3,5)