Virginia Women’s Soccer Welcomes Five Newcomers To Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team welcomed five newcomers to Grounds for the spring as a pair of first years and three mid-season transfers have all enrolled at the University in preparation for the 2026 season this fall head coach Steve Swanson announced on Friday (Feb. 6).



The freshman class consists of defender Mackenzie Mize (Plano, Texas) and midfielder Kyndal Shuler (Warrenton, Va.).



The three transfers joining the Cavaliers are defender Faith Broering (Cincinnati), forward Giovana Canali (Miami) and forward/defender Reese Mattern (Tennessee).



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We are very excited to welcome our new players to the University of Virginia and our Virginia Women’s Soccer family. Each of our mid-year transfers are not only talented and have a wealth of Division 1 playing experience, but they also fill some critical needs for us given the loss of several players this December. Additionally, our first years have already shown great potential and will have the chance to develop and be with our team throughout the spring which should make a big difference for them in the fall. All our newcomers have done a great job fitting into our team, program and culture. They are excellent students, hard workers and are hungry to help push our program forward to new heights."



INCOMING FIRST YEARS

Mackenzie Mize • D • Plano, Texas • Plano West

Club: Solar FC ECNL

• Ranked No. 93 recruit by Top Drawer Soccer

• 2025 ECNL All-America & Player of The Year

• 2x District Utility Player of the Year (2024, 2025)

• 2025 top goal scorer in her district (29)

• 2023 District Defensive MVP

• Team captain (2023-25)



Kyndal Shuler • M • Warrenton, Va. • Battlefield HS

Club: Virginia Development Academy

• Ranked No. 41 recruit by Top Drawer Soccer

• 2026 Top Drawer Soccer No. 1 Midfielder In Mid-Atlantic Region

• 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-America

• 2x All-State selection (2023, 2024)

• 2024 All-MET first team selection

• U16 US YNT camps and friendlies



INCOMING TRANSFERS

Faith Broering • D • Southgate, Ky. • Highlands HS (Cincinnati)

Club: King’s Hammer

• Team leader in minutes played as a junior and senior at Cincinnati

• 22 Career Shutouts At Cincinnati

• Prep Soccer HS All-America

• 2x All-Academic Big 12 selection

• 2x All-State selection at Highlands HS



Giovana Canali • F • Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil • West Boca HS (Miami)

Club: FC Prime

• 2024 All-ACC Third Team

• 2024 ACC All-Freshman Team

• Top goal scorer for Miami in 2024 (9) and tied for ninth in ACC

• Competed with U20 Brazil National Team



Reese Mattern • F/D • Charlottesville, Va. • Western Albermarle (Tennessee)

Club: Richmond United

• 2025 US U20 and U19 WYNT Training Camps

• 2024 SEC All-Freshman selection

• 2023 Virginia HS Player of the Year

• 2023 All-State first team