CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams host the sixth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 5) through Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The 2026 Cavalier Invitational will be a three-day competition following the old NCAA Championship, prelim/final format. This includes all NCAA events. There will be no diving events offered. Finals will consist of two finals heats, a Consolation Final (places 9-16) and a Championship Final (places 1-8).

Prelims begin at 11 a.m. with finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, prelims will be at 10 a.m. with finals at 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

Free parking will be available in the East Lot of Scott Stadium

COMPETING TEAMS

Campbell, James Madison, Princeton, St. Bonaventure, South Carolina, Towson, Virginia, William & Mary

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the current CSCAA poll, while the UVA men are 25th

The Cavaliers will have the chance to swim season-best times this weekend before heading to Atlanta for the 2026 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 7

Prelims (10 a.m.)

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Finals (5 p.m.)

1650 Freestyle

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay