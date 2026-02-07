CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams host the sixth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 5) through Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The 2026 Cavalier Invitational will be a three-day competition following the old NCAA Championship, prelim/final format. This includes all NCAA events. There will be no diving events offered. Finals will consist of two finals heats, a Consolation Final (places 9-16) and a Championship Final (places 1-8).
Prelims begin at 11 a.m. with finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, prelims will be at 10 a.m. with finals at 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
FRIDAY RECAP
- 100 Fly - Sara Curtis went 50.68 in the finals, posting the fifth-fastest time in the NCAA this season. Carly Novelline, who finished second, had a 51.09, which also ranks in the top 20 this season. Curtis's time ranks sixth on the UVA all-time list, while Novelline's time ranks eighth
- 400 IM - Sophia Umstead (4:07.49) and Dillon Wright (3:50.02) picked up wins. Umstead's time ranks ninth on the UVA all-time list
- 200 Free - Claire Curzan (1:43.00) and Thomas Heilman (1:34.24) picked up wins. Curzan's time was top-20 in the NCAA this season
- 100 Breast - Zoe Skirboll (58.89) and Jay Gerloff (53.03) picked up wins. Skirboll's time was top-20 in the NCAA this season and also ranked 10th on the UVA all-time list
- 100 Back - Sylvia Roy (52.92) and David King (45.69) picked up wins
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
FAN INFO
- Free parking will be available in the East Lot of Scott Stadium
COMPETING TEAMS
- Campbell, James Madison, Princeton, St. Bonaventure, South Carolina, Towson, Virginia, William & Mary
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the current CSCAA poll, while the UVA men are 25th
- The Cavaliers will have the chance to swim season-best times this weekend before heading to Atlanta for the 2026 ACC Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
RACE SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 7
Prelims (10 a.m.)
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Finals (5 p.m.)
1650 Freestyle
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay