Cavaliers Set for ACC Clash with Notre Dame Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (16-7, 8-4 ACC) is set to host Notre Dame (15-8, 7-5 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 8). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The Cavaliers will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and honor former head coach Debbie Ryan at halftime. Fans are encouraged to wear orange as a part of an orange-out at JPJ.

Honoring Debbie Ryan

The University of Virginia will honor former head women’s basketball coach Debbie Ryan at Sunday’s game with a banner raising ceremony at halftime featuring remarks from Coach Ryan.

The special celebration is part of UVA women’s basketball alumni day as many former players, managers and staff will be in attendance.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration

This year’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebration themed “Legacy & Limitless Potential” will take place at Sunday’s game.

Fans will have the opportunity to have a NGWSD poster signed by the entire women’s basketball team.

There will be a pregame NGWSD youth sports festival on the concourse of John Paul Jones Arena from 12:30-1:50 p.m. The festival will include multiple sports stations for youth to participate and feature UVA student-athletes from various programs.

Youth who participate in the festival will receive a complimentary t-shirt while supplies lasts.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the festival and autograph session is free with a game ticket.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 76.9 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.0 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.4 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,009-571 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Notre Dame 3-12

The Cavaliers are 2-4 against the Irish when playing on their home floor

Virginia’s last win over Notre Dame was a 90-60 victory at JPJ (1/26/20)

Johnson’s Statistical Milestones

Kymora Johnson made her 71 st three-pointer of the season to set a program record in UVA’s win over Miami (Feb. 5)

three-pointer of the season to set a program record in UVA’s win over Miami (Feb. 5) Johnson has made 199 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.

She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)

Johnson ranks No. 8 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 71 three-pointers this season

Johnson needs six points to reach 1,500 career points

Last Time Against the Irish

Virginia took an early 4-0 lead, but fell to No. 3 Notre Dame 95-54 in front of a sold-out crowd at Purcell Pavilion (12/29/24)

Johnson led the Cavaliers with 12 points while Breona Hurd scored 10 points and recorded seven rebounds

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (28 pts) and Sonia Citron (25 pts) each recorded 20pt games

Olivia Miles (11 pts, 10 reb, 14 ast) recorded a triple double for the Irish.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers earned a 67-56 win over Miami on Thursday (Feb. 5) at JPJ

In addition to setting the single-season 3FG record (71), Johnson moved into second in program history with 199 three-pointers and crossed 500 career assists with five on the night.

Johnson led all players with 18 points

Paris Clark and Caitlin Weimar each led UVA with seven rebounds apiece

With their eight win in conference play this season, Virginia matched its highest total under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Virginia recorded its first win of the season when facing a halftime deficit

Block Party

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.4 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 34 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.0

Virginia ranks 20th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 66 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 61.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.7 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.3 assists per game.

With 502 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (504) for fifth on the all-time list

She has registered at least five assists in 19 of UVA’s 23 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon