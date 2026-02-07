No. 1 Virginia Falls At No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (7-0) defeated the Cavaliers (6-1) 5-2.

The Buckeyes won on doubles courts two and three to clinch the doubles point, then picked up two singles victories on courts five and six. Freshman Andres Santamarta Roig got Virginia on the board with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court three before Ohio State grabbed two more wins on courts two and four to secure the match victory. No. 2 Dylan Dietrich closed out the afternoon with a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 victory on the top court.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship held Friday through Tuesday (Feb. 13-17) in Dallas, Texas. Draws and times will be announced closer to the action.



#2 Ohio State 5, #1 Virginia 2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (5,6,3,2,4,1)

T-2:42 A-861