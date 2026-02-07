No. 15 Virginia Downed By No. 14 Tennessee in ITA Indoors Consolation MatchNo. 15 Virginia Downed By No. 14 Tennessee in ITA Indoors Consolation Match

No. 15 Virginia Downed By No. 14 Tennessee in ITA Indoors Consolation Match

The Volunteers defeated the Cavaliers 4-2 on Saturday (Feb. 7).

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-4) fell to No. 14 Tennessee (3-1) 4-2 in the consolation draw of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Combe Tennis Center.

Virginia got off to a hot start, clinching the doubles point after a 6-1 win by No. 4 Vivian Yang and Melodie Collard on the top court followed by a 6-0 win by Isabelle Lacy and Kaitlyn Rolls on doubles court three. Tennessee evened the score with a victory on singles court one, but No. 108 Rolls responded with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court six to put the Hoos back on top. Tennessee won the following three matches on courts four, three and two to clinch a 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers take on the loser of Northwestern and Oklahoma State in the consolation draw Sunday (Feb. 8) at 7:30 p.m.

#14 Tennessee 4, #15 UVA 2

Singles competition

  1. Vanesa Suarez (TENN) def. #34 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-3, 6-2
  2. #32 Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) def. #26 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
  3. #87 Catherine Aulia (TENN) def. #69 Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
  4. Francesca Mattioli (TENN) def. #75 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-6 (3), 6-1
  5. Saray Yli-Piipari (TENN) vs. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-3, 6-7 (2), 1-3 UF
  6. #108 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Elim Yan (TENN) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

  1. #4 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Audrey Aulia/Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 6-1
  2. Vanessa Suarez/Francesca Mattioli (TENN) vs. #21 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 3-3 UF
  3. Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Maeve Thornton/Saray Yli-Piipari (TENN) 6-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,6,4,3,2)

 