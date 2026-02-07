No. 15 Virginia Downed By No. 14 Tennessee in ITA Indoors Consolation Match

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-4) fell to No. 14 Tennessee (3-1) 4-2 in the consolation draw of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Combe Tennis Center.
Virginia got off to a hot start, clinching the doubles point after a 6-1 win by No. 4 Vivian Yang and Melodie Collard on the top court followed by a 6-0 win by Isabelle Lacy and Kaitlyn Rolls on doubles court three. Tennessee evened the score with a victory on singles court one, but No. 108 Rolls responded with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court six to put the Hoos back on top. Tennessee won the following three matches on courts four, three and two to clinch a 4-2 victory.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers take on the loser of Northwestern and Oklahoma State in the consolation draw Sunday (Feb. 8) at 7:30 p.m.
#14 Tennessee 4, #15 UVA 2
Singles competition
- Vanesa Suarez (TENN) def. #34 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-3, 6-2
- #32 Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) def. #26 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
- #87 Catherine Aulia (TENN) def. #69 Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
- Francesca Mattioli (TENN) def. #75 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-6 (3), 6-1
- Saray Yli-Piipari (TENN) vs. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-3, 6-7 (2), 1-3 UF
- #108 Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Elim Yan (TENN) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles competition
- #4 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Audrey Aulia/Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 6-1
- Vanessa Suarez/Francesca Mattioli (TENN) vs. #21 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 3-3 UF
- Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Maeve Thornton/Saray Yli-Piipari (TENN) 6-0
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,6,4,3,2)