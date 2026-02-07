Virginia Downs No. 9 Arkansas, Akron At Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – The Virginia softball team (3-1) picked up a pair of wins on day two at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, defeating No. 9 Arkansas (2-1) and Akron (0-3) on Saturday (Feb. 7) at Coastal Carolina.



The Hoos downed the Razorbacks by a score of 4-2 before following it up with a 4-3 win over the Zips.









VIRGINIA 4, No. 9 ARKANSAS 2

The Cavaliers got off to a quick start against the Razorbacks, pushing three runs home in the first inning. Jade Hylton led off with a double and took third on a passed ball before Jaiden Griffith brought her home on a fielder’s choice. Macee Eaton then homered to center to put the Hoos up 3-0.



Hylton reached on a walk in the second and scored two batters later as Eaton drove a ball back through the right side to make it a 4-0 lead for Virginia.



Arkansas got a run back in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2, but would get no closer as the Cavaliers held the offense in check down the stretch.



Courtney Layne (1-0) picked up the win in a complete-game effort, striking out seven batters with no walks. She allowed the two runs, but only one earned, on five hits.



Payton Burham (0-1) took the loss for Arkansas, allowing the three runs on four hits with a strikeout in the start. She worked 1.0 inning and gave way to Cam Harrison the rest of the way.



VIRGINIA 4, AKRON 3

The Cavaliers struck first in game two of the day, taking a 2-0 lead on Akron in the second inning. With two outs and two in scoring position, Maddy Greene delivered an RBI single to right that scored Alex Call from third and left Melissa Carr standing 60 feet from home. Jade Hylton followed Greene with a single to left to score Carr for the two-run lead.



Akron cut the lead in half with a run in the fourth, but Virginia answered with a bases-loaded sac fly to center field.



The Zips used back-to-back doubles with two outs in the sixth to pull even with the Hoos at 3-3, but again Maddy Greene delivered in the home half. With Kelsey Hackett at second after reaching on a double, Greene delivered a two-out hit back up the middle to bring Hackett home for a 4-3 lead.



The Hoos shut things down in the seventh to grab the victory.



Eden Bigham (2-0) picked up the win in relief, striking out seven and allowing three runs on five hits through 5.0 innings of work. Bigham entered to start the third in relief of freshman Taylor Smith.



Madie Jamrog (0-2) took the loss as she allowed the four runs, but only three earned runs, on eight hits in the complete-game outing.



NOTING THE HOOS